'Such a high standard', 'brilliant': Celtic's Neil Lennon raves about exciting trio

Neil Lennon's Celtic maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and the Hoops trio of Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard were praised.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has praised Parkhead stars Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard after the Hoops trio played a big role in their 2-1 win on Boxing Day (official Celtic website).

The Bhoys ran out 2-1 winners at St Mirren - their 11th Scottish Premiership win in a row - as McGregor made the most of a communication breakdown between Paul McGinn and Vaclav Hladky to nip in, strike the post and then tap home on 22 minutes.

Edouard played a big role in the opener with a galloping run and had a hand in the second too, charging from inside his own half on to Forrest's pass, before playing in the Scotland man on the edge of the box, who in turn rounded the keeper and slotted home in the 32nd minute.

Cammy MacPherson netted a late reply for St Mirren but Celtic maintained their five-point advantage over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, and after the game, Lennon praised the two goalscorers and the architect for both eventual efforts.

“Callum McGregor was brilliant all day again today. The run he made for the goal was fantastic, and the way he’s playing at the moment is to such a high standard," Lennon told the Celtic media team.

"I’m delighted for Jamesy as well - I said to him before the game that he was due a goal and it was a brilliant goal. It was a great ball from Odsonne, James kept his composure, at pace, and finished it off brilliantly."

Celtic's final Scottish Premiership game before the winter break sees them host Steven Gerrard's side at Parkhead on Sunday.