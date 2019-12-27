Has Carole & Tuesday part 3 been confirmed? Netflix anime has fans craving more!

One of the year's biggest anime breakthroughs has recently returned for part 2.

This year, anime fans were given the incomparable gift of Carole & Tuesday, but hopes have soon turned to part 3...

What a year for television 2019 has been!

It's delivered work to treasure across all genres, whether you're into comedy or high-concept science fiction. Reflecting back on the year's releases, it really is quite astonishing just how many were offered by Netflix.

The popular streaming service seriously stepped up its game this year, even going as far to offer new masterclasses from the likes of Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) in the realm of cinema. For the anime fans, on the other hand, one title truly sticks out amongst the rest.

Of course, it's the inspiringly unique Carole & Tuesday. Directed by Shinichirō Watanabe, the series has swept audiences up in its charming tale of two aspiring musicians who form a remarkable duo. We can't get enough, but we have to ask, is that it?

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

Has Carole & Tuesday part 3 been confirmed?

As of now, Carole & Tuesday part 3 has not been confirmed.

The first two parts were made up of twelve episodes each, but actually, it was envisioned as a 24-episode series. They simply split it into two.

This explains the quick turnaround for part 2, so if it is renewed for another series, then we'll have far longer to wait than last time.

ANAKIN, IS THAT YOU? Is Hayden Christensen in The Rise of Skywalker?

How likely is Carole & Tuesday part 3?

It really is a tough one.

Already, there are so many desperate for more episodes of Carole & Tuesday. These are characters we've swiftly grown to love, and their talents will surely provide so many avenues to explore. The concept is far from exhausted.

However, when taking creator Shinichiro Watanabe into account, the chance of more does seem a little slim. They've given us the likes of Samurai Champloo and Cowboy Bebop, which are incredibly popular, and yet, we only have 24 episodes of each.

It's a sad thought that it may end here, but what gives us hope is that Netflix is a co-producer. With that much power, we can't imagine them letting Carole & Tuesday slip away if the viewing figures are as impressive as we suspect.

One thing's for sure, which is fans would be over the moon with more!

MOVE OVER BABY YODA... Fans think new character is the cutest!

Carole & Tuesday may very well be my anime of the year. It very easily could have gone the elitist route of saying that manufactured pop is 'bad' but instead goes to great lengths to validate music as a whole, irrespective of source or perceptions of artifice. pic.twitter.com/5ZnbFDQGy2 — Alex Blackmore (@LsTr0fSmG) December 27, 2019

Fans tale Carole & Tuesday on Twitter

A number of audiences have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the beloved series.

One recently wrote: "Just finished Carole & Tuesday, and wow, so much talent and love was put into the show. The Miraculous 7 Minutes was everything I hoped it would be and everything it needed to be: heartwarming, hopeful, and perfectly conclusive. Thank you Studio Bones and Shinichirō Watanabe."

In amazement, another added: "Bruh they really got Denzel Curry and Flying Lotus together for Carole & Tuesday... I’m shook. I think Ezekiel is my new favourite character."

Similarly, one thoughtfully weighed in "Carole & Tuesday may very well be my anime of the year. It very easily could have gone the elitist route of saying that manufactured pop is 'bad' but instead goes to great lengths to validate music as a whole, irrespective of source or perceptions of artifice."

Here's to hoping for more - we'll keep our eyes peeled!

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.