Carlo Ancelotti raves about Everton's atmosphere after win against Burnley

Life at Everton began in a perfect fashion for Carlo Ancelotti on Boxing Day.

Carlo Ancelotti has raved about Goodison Park's atmosphere after Everton secured a 1-0 win over Burnely on Boxing Day in his first game in charge of the club.

The new Everton boss claimed that the 'fantastic' atmosphere, both at Everton and in the Premier League 'didn't change', as he also praised the fans for the reception he gave him before the game.

Ancelotti has managed in England's top-flight before when he guided Chelsea to the Premier League title, as he will be hoping to bring success to Merseyside.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (26/12/19 at 8 pm start), Ancelotti spoke highly of the reception he received and the atmosphere during the game.

"The reception was fantastic," Ancelotti told Sky Sports. "Goodison Park, the atmosphere, in the Premier League it didn't change.

"It was the same fantastic atmosphere. No violence. The people who came to the stadium enjoyed the football, so the Premier League is always the same. But, for me, today the reception was very special."

The Toffees have moved up to 13th place in the Premier League table and they will be looking to move into the top 10 in these next few weeks.

They are only three points behind 10th-placed Newcastle, who were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester United on Boxing Day, as a number of positive results for Ancelotti in these coming weeks would see them fly up the table.

But equally, if they drop points then they will be looking over their shoulder because they are four points ahead of Aston Villa, who are currently occupying the final relegation spot.