Bruce reportedly loves Rangers striker, but Newcastle move looks impossible already

Danny Owen
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce gestures from the touchline during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle...
Alfredo Morelos can't stop scoring for Steven Gerrard's Rangers - but a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United looks very unlikely.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...

Newcastle United could make a move for Alfredo Morelos in January with the Northern Echo reporting that Steve Bruce is a ‘long-standing admirer’ of the Rangers talisman.

If anyone needed a reminder of Morelos’s importance to Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow giants, the Colombian international stepped off the bench to provide it against a rugged, disciplined Kilmarnock side at Ibrox on Boxing Day.

The former HJK Helsinki forward sniffed out the rarest of chances from close-range in the second half and took it, notching his 28th of the season to keep Rangers within touching distance at the top of the table.

 

No wonder Gerrard has claimed that he wouldn’t even sell Morelos for £50 million should anyone from below the border be planning any fanciful bids.

In many ways, however, Morelos is the typical Mike Ashley signing at Newcastle. He is young, hugely promising and would arrive with huge re-sale potential. And, as the signings of Miguel Almiron and Joelitnon will attest, Ashley is not afraid to pay big when he sees fit.

Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos saves from Alfredo Morelos (Rangers, blue, 20) during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium...

Manager Steve Bruce, after watching his side spurn a series of clear chances before falling victim to a rare Manchester United masterclass yesterday, would love to sign a barrelling, bullish number nine like Morelos – a player he has admired from afar for some time.

But with Rangers making it clear that one of Britain’s hottest strikers is going nowhere next month, this already feels like a non-starter.

Alfredo Morelos during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

