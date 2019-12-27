Bruce reportedly loves Rangers striker, but Newcastle move looks impossible already

Alfredo Morelos can't stop scoring for Steven Gerrard's Rangers - but a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United looks very unlikely.

Newcastle United could make a move for Alfredo Morelos in January with the Northern Echo reporting that Steve Bruce is a ‘long-standing admirer’ of the Rangers talisman.

If anyone needed a reminder of Morelos’s importance to Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow giants, the Colombian international stepped off the bench to provide it against a rugged, disciplined Kilmarnock side at Ibrox on Boxing Day.

The former HJK Helsinki forward sniffed out the rarest of chances from close-range in the second half and took it, notching his 28th of the season to keep Rangers within touching distance at the top of the table.

No wonder Gerrard has claimed that he wouldn’t even sell Morelos for £50 million should anyone from below the border be planning any fanciful bids.

In many ways, however, Morelos is the typical Mike Ashley signing at Newcastle. He is young, hugely promising and would arrive with huge re-sale potential. And, as the signings of Miguel Almiron and Joelitnon will attest, Ashley is not afraid to pay big when he sees fit.

Manager Steve Bruce, after watching his side spurn a series of clear chances before falling victim to a rare Manchester United masterclass yesterday, would love to sign a barrelling, bullish number nine like Morelos – a player he has admired from afar for some time.

But with Rangers making it clear that one of Britain’s hottest strikers is going nowhere next month, this already feels like a non-starter.