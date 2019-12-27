Arsenal fans slate the player 'Unai Emery completely ruined'

Arsenal managed to pick up a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in Mikel Arteta's first game in charge

Arsenal fans have accused Unai Emery of ruining Alexandre Lacazette, after his performance against Bournemouth.

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge yesterday, with Lacazette returning to their starting line-up.

The French forward has struggled for game time at Arsenal in recent months, with Emery and Freddie Ljungberg overlooking him.

And it was fair to say that Lacazette looked fairly rusty at times for Arsenal on Boxing Day.

The striker failed to show his best, as he was often wasteful in the final third for Arteta’s men.

Arsenal fans are now concerned about Lacazette’s form, and feel that Emery has ruined his confidence.

Not a great result, and several things to bemoan (what HAVE we done to Lacazette?!) - but that *felt* different to most league games this season IMO. Some promise, despite how far we’ve fallen. — Gingers for Limpar (@Gingers4Limpar) December 26, 2019

Emery ruined his confidence. Unforgivable. — chris toronyi (@christoronyi) December 26, 2019

Unai Emery completely ruined Alex Lacazette and that is just really sad. Hoping he can get his confidence back soon now that Emery’s gone. — bowl szn (@gummyunbearable) December 26, 2019

Emery has ruined Laca. — Mandela Sobukwe X (El Jefe Supremo) (@autisticlink) December 26, 2019

Ffs, I'm gonna say it, Giroud>Lacazette — (@brightknows) December 26, 2019

Another Lacazette disasterclass — Jack Burgess (@AFC_JB_) December 26, 2019

Lacazette disasterclass costs us three points. — Trent (@GeckzExcites) December 26, 2019

If martinelli is fit,lacazette will need a seatbelt on that bench...we practically played the whole game a man short....should have easily won this game with the chances he got #AFC — M (@PepeGooner) December 26, 2019

Whether Arteta will stick by Lacazette now remains to be seen.

Arsenal showed signs of promise against Bournemouth, but they will need to be more ruthless in attacking areas, if they are to start climbing the table.