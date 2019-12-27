Quick links

Arsenal fans slate the player 'Unai Emery completely ruined'

Lewis Cook of Bournemouth tackles Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Bournemouth,...
Arsenal managed to pick up a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in Mikel Arteta's first game in charge

Arsenal fans have accused Unai Emery of ruining Alexandre Lacazette, after his performance against Bournemouth.

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge yesterday, with Lacazette returning to their starting line-up.

The French forward has struggled for game time at Arsenal in recent months, with Emery and Freddie Ljungberg overlooking him.

 

And it was fair to say that Lacazette looked fairly rusty at times for Arsenal on Boxing Day.

The striker failed to show his best, as he was often wasteful in the final third for Arteta’s men.

Arsenal fans are now concerned about Lacazette’s form, and feel that Emery has ruined his confidence.

Whether Arteta will stick by Lacazette now remains to be seen.

Arsenal showed signs of promise against Bournemouth, but they will need to be more ruthless in attacking areas, if they are to start climbing the table.

