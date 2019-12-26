Matt Murray suggests Wolves ace has proven 'everyone' wrong

Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Ruben Neves continues to go from strength to strength for Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers cult hero and Sky Sports pundit Matt Murray has spoken highly of Ruben Neves for his exploits for Wolves this term, naming the 22-year-old in his Molineux Team of the Decade (Sky Sports News).

Neves joined the Molineux side in the summer of 2017 from Portuguese club Porto for a fee reported to be in the region of £16.1million (Transfermarkt) and, in his first season at Wolves, helped the club to the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

Fast-forward 18 months since Wanderers' promotion to the top flight and Wolves are a well-drilled and exciting team competing in Europe and, following a shaky domestic start, flying high in the Premier League too, with Neves an integral component of Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Murray opted for a 3-5-2 formation, with Carl Ikeme in goal, a back three of Conor Coady, Richard Stearman and Willy Boly, and Matt Doherty and Barry Douglas as wing-backs, before naming Karl Henry and Joao Moutinho alongside Neves in the middle of the park, and finishing off the attack with Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota.

In addition to praising Neves' heroics, Murray also feels that the Portugal international has proven his critics wrong following his move to the then Championship club, which prompted "everyone" to say he was merely putting himself in the shop window ahead of a bigger move.

"He was a Champions League player playing in the Championship at the time," Murray wrote on Sky Sports News. "Everyone said he was there just to put himself in the shop window but he's played around 100 games for Wolves and has his own goal of the season competition every year! Important goals, top goals, range of passing to switch play - I love Ruben Neves."

Neves is contracted to Wanderers until the summer of 2023 and has 110 appearances in old gold to date, as well as 14 goals and six assists under his belt (Transfermarkt).