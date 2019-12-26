Will there be Bridesmaids 2? Fans have a very different view to the director and cast!

Back in 2011, Bridesmaids was released and became an instant classic.

From the never-ending Maid of Honour speech to the infamous food poisoning scene, there are so many moments in Bridesmaids which have gone down in history as some of comedy's greats and ingrained it in pop culture.

Given the success of the first film and the way the current movie 'biz is working, it would seem logical to make a sequel. So, what has director Paul Feig said about a second instalment?

We've done some digging into Bridesmaids 2 to find out whether it could potentially be on the cards.

Will there be a Bridesmaids 2?

No! We can already hear fans of the comedy film crying out in disappointment, but a second film is definitely not on the cards.

Over the past eight years, the topic of a sequel has been bandied around by different production companies, fans and actors alike. But unfortunately - for the time being, at least - there is definitely not going to be another movie.

This is largely because director Paul Feig is very against the idea of bringing it back and rehashing the format over again. And not just because of the wedding being the central plot point in the first film.

Bridesmaids needs a sequel, and it needs to be Annie’s hen do when she’s marrying the Irish policeman and all the same bridesmaids go to Vegas. Can we start a petition please? — Brighton Girl (@BtonGirlProbs) September 10, 2019

Paul Feig on Bridesmaids 2

Back in September 2019, Paul spoke to GamesRadar and Total Film about the possibility of doing a sequel and how he was firmly against the idea.

He said:

"Kristen Wiig’s character is this mess who goes through the fire and has to repair herself at the end... You can’t just have Kristen’s life fall apart again and put back together. It always sounds so easy, like a done thing, but it’s that spirit of discovery you have in that first movie that really pulls you along, whether you notice that or not. You watch the character become something else."

Paul Feig also added that "everyone thinks they want a sequel to Bridesmaids," but it's better left as a standalone classic.

What has the cast said about a sequel?

It isn't just Paul who isn't enthused by the prospect of a sequel, as the cast members have all shared their two cents on how it's a bad idea.

Leading actress and co-writer Kristen Wiig told Harper's Bazaar that she was not interested in making another back in 2013.

Kristen said: "It wasn't a hard decision. We knew during the first one, this was it. We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that's not my goal in my creative life."