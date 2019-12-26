Where was Worzel Gummidge (2019) filmed? Journey back to Scatterbrook Farm!

A reimagining of a childhood classic is on the horizon.

The iconic character returns in 2019, but where was Worzel Gummidge filmed this time around?

Many have such fond memories of the books, which were written by English author Barbara Euphan Todd and featured the character of Worzel Gummidge, a talking scarecrow.

It was always a property ripe for adaptation, and of course, we've seen it translated a number of times, whether that be to radio or TV. Most famously, the character was played by Jon Pertwee (Doctor Who) in 1979 for a couple of years.

This particular adaptation remains a nostalgic favourite for a great number of audiences, but he hasn't been around in a while...

Fortunately, that all changes now!

The return of Worzel Gummidge

The latest take on Worzel Gummidge screens on BBC One on Thursday, December 26th at 6.20 pm and then on Friday, December 27th at 7 pm.

The new series is made up of two hour-long episodes, titled Worzel Gummidge: The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook and Worzel Gummidge: The Green Man.

Where was Worzel Gummidge (2019) filmed?

The Radio Times has highlighted a range of filming locations...

Scenes on Scatterbrook Farm were filmed at Valence End Farm, which is situated next to Whipsnade Zoo just outside of Dunstable in Bedfordshire.

As for Ten Acre Field, scenes set there were shot in the countryside by Berry Bushes Farm in King’s Langley, Hertfordshire. Again in Hertfordshire, Earthy's allotment is in Highfield Park, St Albans.

The scenes between Worzel and Aunt Sally were actually filmed at Wardown Museum and Gallery.

Other locations include Ivinghoe Beacon in Hertfordshire, Watford, and a car park in Luton no less!

Who plays Worzel Gummidge?

Worzel Gummidge is played by Mackenzie Crook.

The 48-year-old English actor is also a comedian, director and writer. Talk about multitalented.

Audiences may recognise him from such efforts as TV series Detectorists (he plays Andy), Almost Human (Rudy Lom), Game of Thrones (Orell), the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (Ragetti) and more.

