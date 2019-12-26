Quick links

'Absolute quality', 'outstanding': Some West Brom fans blown away by £6.5m man

Giuseppe Labellarte
Sam Johnstone of West Bromwich Albion throws the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City at The Hawthorns on November 27, 2019 in West...
West Bromwich Albion claimed a draw and the Baggies faithful thanked West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone for keeping Slaven Bilic's side in the game.

Sam Johnstone of West Bromwich Albion throws the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City at The Hawthorns on November 27, 2019 in West...

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about their draw at Barnsley today and Sam Johnstone's display for the Baggies earned widespread praise by the West Brom faithful.

The Hawthorns side was given a difficult time at Oakwell as the Tykes put in an impressive display belying their lowly position in the Championship's bottom three, and ultimately punished Albion with a late equaliser.

 

Albion, who have not won at Oakwell since August 1947, took the lead after just five minutes when Barnsley goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger's botched clearance fell to Filip Krovinovic, who duly made the most of the opportunity by firing into the net from range.

However, Slaven Bilic's charges then spent much of the rest of the game under the cosh, Barnsley enjoying 54 percent of the possession and weighing in with 22 shots, eight of which were on target, plus six corners (BBC Sport).

Johnstone made a series of superb stops throughout the game - including a great double save in the first half - and could do nothing to keep out Aapo Halme's 90th-minute equaliser, a poke home from close range.

Here is what some West Brom fans made of the £6.5million man's display:

The point for West Brom keeps them unbeaten in 14 games and ensures that the Baggies remain top of the Championship on Boxing Day, no matter how Leeds United fare in their late kickoff against Preston.

Slaven Bilic the head coach

