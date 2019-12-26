'Absolute quality', 'outstanding': Some West Brom fans blown away by £6.5m man

West Bromwich Albion claimed a draw and the Baggies faithful thanked West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone for keeping Slaven Bilic's side in the game.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about their draw at Barnsley today and Sam Johnstone's display for the Baggies earned widespread praise by the West Brom faithful.

The Hawthorns side was given a difficult time at Oakwell as the Tykes put in an impressive display belying their lowly position in the Championship's bottom three, and ultimately punished Albion with a late equaliser.

Albion, who have not won at Oakwell since August 1947, took the lead after just five minutes when Barnsley goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger's botched clearance fell to Filip Krovinovic, who duly made the most of the opportunity by firing into the net from range.

However, Slaven Bilic's charges then spent much of the rest of the game under the cosh, Barnsley enjoying 54 percent of the possession and weighing in with 22 shots, eight of which were on target, plus six corners (BBC Sport).

Johnstone made a series of superb stops throughout the game - including a great double save in the first half - and could do nothing to keep out Aapo Halme's 90th-minute equaliser, a poke home from close range.

Here is what some West Brom fans made of the £6.5million man's display:

Can somebody give Sam Johnstone man of the match already?... — Liam Read (@ReadWBA1878) December 26, 2019

Hopefully come out second half with an early goal gone off the boil a bit but can easily put 4 past these and sam Johnstone is MOM so far absolute quality #wba — Oli Swaby (@OliverSwaby68) December 26, 2019

After a good start, we are lucky to be ahead.



No @wba fan better criticize Sam Johnstone again. We would be losing had it not been for him. #BARWBA #WBA — matthew marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 26, 2019

Johnstone outstanding. Hegazi and Pereira good. Mixed bad from the rest. Sawyers poor. HRK looks like he's on an ice rink. — Dave Neale (@baggiedave70) December 26, 2019

Got Johnstone to thank for going in at the break ahead #WBA — Ricci Dunn (@B_H_Baggie) December 26, 2019

Sam Johnstone has been fantastic today #wba — Jonathan Pratt (@JonathanPratt_) December 26, 2019

We should be 3 1 down. Johnstone has been excellent.



But we have been poor again for the 3rd game running. #WBA — DOOD (@DoodWBA) December 26, 2019

They deserved it tbf. Johnstone finally getting the recognition he deserves. Superb from him again. — Aaron Walker (@Gallagherlad95) December 26, 2019

Just got back 1.1 but another poor display again, if it wasnt for johnstone we would have lost heavily #wba — David Devere (@tamworthbaggie) December 26, 2019

The point for West Brom keeps them unbeaten in 14 games and ensures that the Baggies remain top of the Championship on Boxing Day, no matter how Leeds United fare in their late kickoff against Preston.