'Liability', 'so bad': Some Aston Villa fans slaughter player's 'absolutely dreadful' display

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba put in a poor display despite Dean Smith's charges winning at Villa Park today.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Marvelous Nakamba's performance in the Premier League Boxing Day meeting with Norwich at Villa Park.

The 25-year-old summer signing has put in a number of poor performances in recent weeks, such as against Sheffield United and Southampton.

Indeed, Nakamba's time on the pitch against the Saints saw him virtually gift Danny Ings a goal, and in the game against the Canaries, his mistake allowed Alexander Tettey a chance in the box which Douglas Luiz blocked.

Nakamba was substituted not long after, Conor Hourihane taking his place and going on to score the winner, but the Zimbabwean had struggled before his error too, looking like he was struggling to cope with the pace of the game.

Here is what some Villa fans have been saying about Nakamba's display against the Canaries:

Take nakamba off. He's not good enough #avfc — Kaza (@pkaza84) 26 December 2019

What is Nakamba doing? So bad. Don’t understand what he offers. — Luke Archer (@LukeArcher6) 26 December 2019

Get Nakamba OFF the pitch!!! He has been absolutely dreadful today #AVFC — ejs1111 (@ejs1111) 26 December 2019

Nakamba is offering us nothing here, hourihane needa to come on #avfc — Eoghan Bradley (@Eoghan1011) 26 December 2019

Nakamba’s a liability. Gave a goal away last week and has made two bad errors this week already. #utv #AVFC — Villa4champoleague (@Villa6441) 26 December 2019

Hourihane should one of the first names on the team sheet for me. Unfair that he gets dropped so much. Has done a lot more for us than Nakamba or Luiz combined. — Richie Lion AVFC (@UpTheVillaB6) 26 December 2019

What does Nakamba actually offer Villa? Give me Luiz any day of the week. Hourihane needs to be a starter against Watford. January cannot come quick enough as Wes needs someone to play off. #AVFC — Felicio Domingo (@rodrigojbk) 26 December 2019

Nakamba is a massive weak link at the moment. Gives the ball away, rarely breaks up play and his first pass is backwards #AVFC — Warren Bisp (@bispy_88) 26 December 2019

Club Brugge are rolling in the £35m we paid for Wesley and Nakamba — Eli - (@EliAVFC) 26 December 2019

Nakamba joined Villa from Belgian side Club Brugge in the summer for a fee of around £11million (Sky Sports News), penning a deal until the summer of 2024.