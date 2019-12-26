Quick links

'Liability', 'so bad': Some Aston Villa fans slaughter player's 'absolutely dreadful' display

Giuseppe Labellarte
Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on September 16, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba put in a poor display despite Dean Smith's charges winning at Villa Park today.

Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 4, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Marvelous Nakamba's performance in the Premier League Boxing Day meeting with Norwich at Villa Park.

The 25-year-old summer signing has put in a number of poor performances in recent weeks, such as against Sheffield United and Southampton.

 

Indeed, Nakamba's time on the pitch against the Saints saw him virtually gift Danny Ings a goal, and in the game against the Canaries, his mistake allowed Alexander Tettey a chance in the box which Douglas Luiz blocked.

Nakamba was substituted not long after, Conor Hourihane taking his place and going on to score the winner, but the Zimbabwean had struggled before his error too, looking like he was struggling to cope with the pace of the game.

Here is what some Villa fans have been saying about Nakamba's display against the Canaries:

Nakamba joined Villa from Belgian side Club Brugge in the summer for a fee of around £11million (Sky Sports News), penning a deal until the summer of 2024.

Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on November 10, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

