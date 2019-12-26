Tottenham reportedly want star Jose Mourinho called 'best in world'

Tottenham Hotspur are linked with signing Raphael Varane in January.

If rumours are believed, Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Raphael Varane.

According to Eldesmarque, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is a fan and the North Londoners are 'preparing' an €80 million bid - or £68 million - for the Real Madrid defender.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Mourinho did try and bring him to Tottenham, given his former comments about the France international.

Varane came to prominence during Mourinho's spell in charge of the Spanish giants and in 2014 the Portuguese gave his former player some major praise.

As quoted by Goal.com, the 56-year-old described Varane as the world's best defender, saying: "I think Varane is the best central defender in the world. He is still young, but I think he's the best. Already, yes. I think he's the best defender."

Clearly a lot has changed in five years, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is unquestionably the world's finest centre-back now after finishing second behind Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or in recent weeks.

But the 26-year-old is younger than Van Dijk and there's no doubt that he can reach the same standard as the Dutchman, providing he has the right manager.

And given how much he developed under Mourinho previously, it's certainly very exciting to consider that Varane could reach a higher level if he joined Tottenham.