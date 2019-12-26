'I have no doubt': Sky Sports pundit tips ailing Tottenham man to come back stronger

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been out of action since October and isn't expected back for Spurs until the New Year.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has spoken highly of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, deeming him the "best" custodian Spurs have had for a number of years, and has tipped him to come back stronger from his injury.

Since joining Tottenham from Lyon in the summer of 2012, the 33-year-old has made upwards of 300 appearances for the North Londoners, keeping over 100 clean sheets for Spurs as well as taking the team captaincy.

Unfortunately, Lloris has been out of action since October, when he suffered an elbow injury in the 3-0 loss at Brighton which is set to keep him on the sidelines until the New Year, and he has very much been missed by his teammates as they continue to go through the motions this term.

Robinson named Lloris in his Tottenham Team of the Decade and waxed lyrical about the France World Cup winner being high-calibre, leading by example on and off the field, and coming back from dips in form.

"Hugo Lloris has been the best goalkeeper Spurs have had for some while, he is a World Cup winner who leads by example on and off the field," former Spurs keeper Robinson wrote on Sky Sports News. "And even when he has had dips in form, he has come back. He has picked up an injury this season, but I have no doubt he will come back stronger."

In Lloris' absence, Paulo Gazzaniga has taken his place in between the Tottenham sticks and his stint has been fairly mixed so far, with just one clean sheet from 12 Premier League appearances, as well as conceding a penalty against Chelsea last time out after colliding with Marcos Alonso in the box.