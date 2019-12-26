Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'I have no doubt': Sky Sports pundit tips ailing Tottenham man to come back stronger

Giuseppe Labellarte
Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on May 9, 2018 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been out of action since October and isn't expected back for Spurs until the New Year.

Hugo Lloris of Tottrenham in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2017 in London, England.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has spoken highly of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, deeming him the "best" custodian Spurs have had for a number of years, and has tipped him to come back stronger from his injury.

Since joining Tottenham from Lyon in the summer of 2012, the 33-year-old has made upwards of 300 appearances for the North Londoners, keeping over 100 clean sheets for Spurs as well as taking the team captaincy.

 

Unfortunately, Lloris has been out of action since October, when he suffered an elbow injury in the 3-0 loss at Brighton which is set to keep him on the sidelines until the New Year, and he has very much been missed by his teammates as they continue to go through the motions this term.

Robinson named Lloris in his Tottenham Team of the Decade and waxed lyrical about the France World Cup winner being high-calibre, leading by example on and off the field, and coming back from dips in form.

Paul Robinson during the Tottenham Hotspur training session held at Newlands stadium on July 23, 2007 in Cape Town, South Africa.

"Hugo Lloris has been the best goalkeeper Spurs have had for some while, he is a World Cup winner who leads by example on and off the field," former Spurs keeper Robinson wrote on Sky Sports News. "And even when he has had dips in form, he has come back. He has picked up an injury this season, but I have no doubt he will come back stronger."

In Lloris' absence, Paulo Gazzaniga has taken his place in between the Tottenham sticks and his stint has been fairly mixed so far, with just one clean sheet from 12 Premier League appearances, as well as conceding a penalty against Chelsea last time out after colliding with Marcos Alonso in the box.

Tottenham Hotspur's Paulo Gazzaniga during the pre-match warm-up

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch