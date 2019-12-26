Quick links

'Two of our worst', 'horrific': Some Tottenham fans slaughter duo's displays today

Tottenham Hotspur midfield duo Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko both flattered to deceive for Jose Mourinho's Spurs in North London today.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to slam the performances of Spurs midfield duo Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko during and after the Premier League Boxing Day win over Brighton.

Winks was overall lacklustre for Jose Mourinho's charges, his passing far too slow at times, and was lucky to stay on the pitch following a late lunge whilst being on a booking - though his fifth yellow means he'll miss the next game through suspension.

 

Likewise, Sissoko earned himself a caution for a clumsy challenge which means he too is now on five yellows and will sit out the trip to Norwich, but the Frenchman was overall quite poor, particularly in the first half with a number of misplaced passes and possession given away.

Luckily, the midfield duo's displays didn't cost Tottenham too much - Spurs managed to come back from a goal down, Adam Webster giving the Seagulls the lead with a header in the first half, before Harry Kane's equaliser and Dele Alli's sidefooted strike secured all three points for the hosts.

Nonetheless, Winks and Sissoko found themselves under considerable scrutiny from sections of the Tottenham fanbase on social media:

Up next for Mourinho's charges is the trip to Carrow Road to face the struggling Canaries on Saturday, before another away day to a Premier League relegation fighter in Southampton on New Year's Day.

