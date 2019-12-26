'Two of our worst', 'horrific': Some Tottenham fans slaughter duo's displays today

Tottenham Hotspur midfield duo Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko both flattered to deceive for Jose Mourinho's Spurs in North London today.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to slam the performances of Spurs midfield duo Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko during and after the Premier League Boxing Day win over Brighton.

Winks was overall lacklustre for Jose Mourinho's charges, his passing far too slow at times, and was lucky to stay on the pitch following a late lunge whilst being on a booking - though his fifth yellow means he'll miss the next game through suspension.

Likewise, Sissoko earned himself a caution for a clumsy challenge which means he too is now on five yellows and will sit out the trip to Norwich, but the Frenchman was overall quite poor, particularly in the first half with a number of misplaced passes and possession given away.

Luckily, the midfield duo's displays didn't cost Tottenham too much - Spurs managed to come back from a goal down, Adam Webster giving the Seagulls the lead with a header in the first half, before Harry Kane's equaliser and Dele Alli's sidefooted strike secured all three points for the hosts.

Nonetheless, Winks and Sissoko found themselves under considerable scrutiny from sections of the Tottenham fanbase on social media:

Secretly delighted that both Winks and Sissoko are suspended for Norwich on Saturday. Two of our worst players today. — Indy Spurs (@IndySpurs) 26 December 2019

What a beautiful Christmas present. Both Sissoko and Winks banned for our next game. — Ricky Rix (@rickygeorgerix) 26 December 2019

The positives: Winks and Sissoko are both suspended for the next game.

Negatives: Everything else — Myles (@Kylometres) 26 December 2019

No Winks or Sissoko for the next match. Bit of a result that! — Danielle Hill (@DLJ88) 26 December 2019

What a scare. Winks and Sissoko need to go — Sergeyevich Pushkin (@Alex_proxi) 26 December 2019

Proves we need to start with a creative midfielder, we had no link up play in the first half, we need to have a creative man like him starting cause winks passing was horrific in tthe first half and sissoko just isn’t a passer #TOTBHA https://t.co/ij4SW75K1y — Rhys Brown (@RhysB_29) 26 December 2019

Yes!!! 3 points and bonus winks and sissoko not playing next game !!! — Lucy (@lucythfc) 26 December 2019

If I could of got to the pitch I would of dragged him or sissoko off. We have to play Lo Celso or Ndom HAVE to start in mf: sissoko and winks are both too defensive to start together!!! — James Stevens (@jebisme) 26 December 2019

Decent second half in the end. Looked a completely different team. Hopefully we learn to do that again soon for an entire match. Glad Winks & Sissoko are suspended next game, hopefully see a proper midfield for a change. Don't @ me, just think they are a level below. #COYS — ⚽ White Hart Kane ⚽️ (@WhiteHartKane_) 26 December 2019

Cant wait to start him, no sissoko and winks means good news — Abdullah Ghazali (@thestockkanter) 26 December 2019

I for one am delighted Sissoko & Winks can’t play in the next game, it forces Jose’s hand to do something different in midfield.



Gio showed enough in the 2nd half to warrant a start. A player of his ability has to start, he gives us a lot more options going forward #COYS — Nad (@nad_THFC) 26 December 2019

Winks and Sissoko could have both cost us that game today. That midfield needs a shake up, and quickly #COYS — Zoe Pearson (@Z_PearsonTHFC) 26 December 2019

Up next for Mourinho's charges is the trip to Carrow Road to face the struggling Canaries on Saturday, before another away day to a Premier League relegation fighter in Southampton on New Year's Day.