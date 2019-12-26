Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho drops hint over one player

Christian Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

Jose Mourinho has reiterated that he won't be speaking about Christian Eriksen's Tottenham Hotspur future.

The Danish playmaker is out of contract at Spurs next summer.

With six months to go on his contract, Tottenham could be forced to sell Eriksen - who can negotiate with foreign clubs next month - in order to avoid losing him for free.

The Lilywhites boss said earlier this month that he had 'intimate' discussions with Eriksen about his future.

And Mourinho has revealed that he does indeed know what the former Ajax plans to do, but isn't divulging any details.

He said after this afternoon's 2-1 win over Brighton: "I know his future. He is completely honest & open with me.

"But I am not going to speak about his future. It has to be him. Not me. He has to help us. That’s why when I am in trouble & need a player of his qualities, I play him."

This does read like something of a hint. It reads like Mourinho knows Eriksen wants to leave and intends on following through with it.

Considering that Mourinho, by his own admission, knows his player's plans and there's been no developments on the contract front, presumably it means because he is leaving.

Toby Alderweireld signed a new contract at Tottenham last week and if Eriksen was in the same boat then you have to wonder why it wasn't a double announcement. The silence on the contract front is deafening.