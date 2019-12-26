Three right-backs Crystal Palace should consider signing in January

Crystal Palace should splash the cash on a new right full-back in January.

One of the biggest talking points regarding Crystal Palace in the summer was the club's failure to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The young English full-back made a big-money to Manchester United and Palace. despite making an incredible profit, did not reinvest in areas where it was necessary.

Six months down the line, Wan-Bissaka is excelling at Old Trafford while the Eagles are stuck with Joel Ward and Martin Kelly. As good as the duo can be on their day, Palace need to aim higher and the January transfer window gives them the perfect opportunity to bring in someone.

We look at three right full-backs that Palace should consider signing next month:

The Belgian was heavily linked with a summer move to Selhurst Park but a deal failed to materialise. (The Mail) Rumours emerged that Castagne would extend his contract at Atalanta after failing to secure a move away but that hasn't quite happened.

The 24-year-old has bee consistent for the Serie A side this season just like he was last term and Palace should go back next month to complete the deal which should have been done six months ago. Castagne is at the right age for a big move to England but the Eagles will find it difficult to lure him in considering that Atalanta have qualified into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

An ambitious yet hugely possible move, Hysaj has become Napoli's third-choice right-back this season. Summer signing Giovanni Di Lorenzo has become a regular while Kevin Malcuit, when fit, has been favoured more than the Albanian.

If Palace offer Hysaj regular game time, he might just be convinced to join them either on a temporary loan deal or permanently next month. The 25-year-old is capable of playing both in his natural right-back role as well as on the left side which should help Palace who are currently without a left-back.

Arguably the biggest name on the list, the Croatian returned to Atletico Madrid in the summer after a disastrous loan spell at Serie A giants Inter Milan. Vrsaljko hasn't played a single game for Diego Simeone's side this season and that is unlikely to change with Kieran Trippier and Santiago Arias both ahead of him in the pecking order.

Lack of game time in Spain could open the door for Palace to make what would be a hugely ambitious move for the 27-year-old whose defensive traits would suit Hodgson's style of play. The Europa League winner, with a good run of games, could be an integral part of the Eagles side and signing him would be a massive statement of intent next month.