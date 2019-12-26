Quick links

'Absolute joke': Some Sunderland fans rip into player's display, deem him 'finished'

Giuseppe Labellarte
Grant Leadbitter of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Rochdale and Sunderland at Crown Oil Arena on August 20, 2019 in Rochdale, England.
Sunderland midfielder Grant Leadbitter once again struggled for the Stadium of Light side, the Black Cats playing out a stalemate under Phil Parkinson.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about their latest lacklustre performance at the Stadium of Light and Grant Leadbitter found himself under a lot of criticism from the Black Cats fanbase.

Once again, Sunderland have flattered to deceive under Phil Parkinson, with Bolton Wanderers holding the Black Cats to a stalemate on Wearside, and while numerous players did poorly in the red and white, Leadbitter really appeared to struggle.

 

The 33-year-old's return to the Stadium of Light in January was met with much fanfare, given he is Sunderland through and through, not to mention him coming through the ranks on Wearside and enjoying a bright first spell for the Black Cats.

However, Leadbitter has been putting in below-par performances for a while now and, against the Whites, he once again created little and was slow on the ball, contributing little as Sunderland once again claimed a poor result.

Here is how some Sunderland fans reacted on Twitter to the midfielder's exploits on the day:

Sunderland have dropped to 15th in the League One table and will play Doncaster Rovers away on Sunday before another fixture on the road on New Year's Day, at Fleetwood Town.

Grant Leadbitter of Sunderland warms up during a training session at the Academy of Light on March 27, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

