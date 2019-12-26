'Absolute joke': Some Sunderland fans rip into player's display, deem him 'finished'

Sunderland midfielder Grant Leadbitter once again struggled for the Stadium of Light side, the Black Cats playing out a stalemate under Phil Parkinson.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about their latest lacklustre performance at the Stadium of Light and Grant Leadbitter found himself under a lot of criticism from the Black Cats fanbase.

Once again, Sunderland have flattered to deceive under Phil Parkinson, with Bolton Wanderers holding the Black Cats to a stalemate on Wearside, and while numerous players did poorly in the red and white, Leadbitter really appeared to struggle.

The 33-year-old's return to the Stadium of Light in January was met with much fanfare, given he is Sunderland through and through, not to mention him coming through the ranks on Wearside and enjoying a bright first spell for the Black Cats.

However, Leadbitter has been putting in below-par performances for a while now and, against the Whites, he once again created little and was slow on the ball, contributing little as Sunderland once again claimed a poor result.

Here is how some Sunderland fans reacted on Twitter to the midfielder's exploits on the day:

Said it before and I’ll say it again, leadbitter is finished — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) 26 December 2019

How leadbitter starts and plays 90 mins is an absolute joke — Andrew Smith (@19andrew85) 26 December 2019

For a start, never play Leadbitter and Power together unless your winning or need a 0-0. — Adam Schindler (@ASchindler89) 26 December 2019

Five at the back and two sitting midfielders, one of them being Leadbitter who hasn’t made a forward pass for about 4 years #safc — Jake (@Jake_Rowan) 26 December 2019

3 centre backs, and midfield of Leadbitter & Power. It's just not good enough #safc — James Taylor (@cynicalkind) 26 December 2019

We had 12 corners today, all 12 taken by Leadbitter, he can't even take decent set pieces now. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) 26 December 2019

That's 1.49999 miles more than Leadbitter — Neil Mcbeth (@Neil_Mcbeth) 26 December 2019

If grant leadbitter was a battery both his terminals would be negative — tom knox (@tomknox3) 26 December 2019

I'll protest for the club to never play Leadbitter and Power in midfield ever again. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) 26 December 2019

Sunderland have dropped to 15th in the League One table and will play Doncaster Rovers away on Sunday before another fixture on the road on New Year's Day, at Fleetwood Town.