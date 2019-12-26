'If this happens I'll cry', 'just stop': Some Tottenham fans react to transfer report about 26-year-old

New Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in making Raphael Varane a Spurs player next year.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the transfer rumour linking Raphael Varane with a January move to Spurs.

The Real Madrid defender has previously worked with new Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho when the two were both at the Bernabeu and, according to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, the Portuguese wants to work with the Frenchman again.

The report adds that Tottenham are preparing a £68million bid following a request from Mourinho to make a move for the World Cup-winning defender, who in turn is said to be interested in a new challenge following a trophy-laden stint with Los Blancos.

However, El Desmarque adds that the Real hierarchy would only be willing to sell the 26-year-old were he to become the most expensive centre-back in history - ergo in excess of the reported £80million that Manchester United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire.

Needless to say, quite a few Tottenham fans are sceptical about the report and made their feelings known about it on social media:

Tanguy Ndombele is Tottenham's record signing now following his £63million move from Lyon in the summer, meaning that Varane would eclipse that if he joins for the reported figure or higher.