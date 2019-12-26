Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Some fans beg Mikel Arteta to bring £400k-a-week star to Arsenal

Shane Callaghan
Rob Holding and Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on October 27, 2018 in St Albans, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are linked with Adrien Rabiot, but some fans want Aaron Ramsey back instead.

Aaron Ramsey in the Arsenla changing room before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on December 22, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans on Twitter don't seem to want Adrien Rabiot in North London - but they do want his Juventus team-mate Aaron Ramsey back.

According to Foot Mercato, newly-appointed Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has asked the club to look at bringing Rabiot to the Emirates next month.

The January transfer window will be Arteta's first since replacing Unai Emery as head coach, and lord knows that the young Spaniard has a lot of work to do.

And if rumours are believed, Arteta wants Rabiot at Arsenal, but fans would prefer to see him re-sign the Wales international instead.

 

Ramsey was released by Arsenal this past summer after 11 years in North London.

The 29-year-old midfielder who winning goals in FA Cup finals for the club in 2014 and 2017, and cried during his last-ever appearance for the Premier League side.

And suffice to say that a few Arsenal supporters would much rather have him back than sign Rabiot.

Is Ramsey a realistic target? Well he isn't playing all that much for the Serie A champions, but he is earning £400,000 per week in Turin [BBC Sport] and therefore a return to Arsenal seems extraordinarily unlikely.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on May 21, 2017 in London, England.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch