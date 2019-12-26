Some fans beg Mikel Arteta to bring £400k-a-week star to Arsenal

Arsenal are linked with Adrien Rabiot, but some fans want Aaron Ramsey back instead.

Arsenal fans on Twitter don't seem to want Adrien Rabiot in North London - but they do want his Juventus team-mate Aaron Ramsey back.

According to Foot Mercato, newly-appointed Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has asked the club to look at bringing Rabiot to the Emirates next month.

The January transfer window will be Arteta's first since replacing Unai Emery as head coach, and lord knows that the young Spaniard has a lot of work to do.

And if rumours are believed, Arteta wants Rabiot at Arsenal, but fans would prefer to see him re-sign the Wales international instead.

Ramsey was released by Arsenal this past summer after 11 years in North London.

The 29-year-old midfielder who winning goals in FA Cup finals for the club in 2014 and 2017, and cried during his last-ever appearance for the Premier League side.

And suffice to say that a few Arsenal supporters would much rather have him back than sign Rabiot.

They better go and re sign Ramsey bruv — Nanz (@NrNanz) December 23, 2019

Get our Boy back home instead! — Bhavik Bhoir (@bhavik_08) December 23, 2019

Bring back Ramsey.... — Drip Connoisseur (@Radreezy3000) December 23, 2019

Can we get his colleague Ramsey on loan. — T Marx (@tjgmarks) December 23, 2019

Should loan Ramsey back or swap Rambo for ozil — Robert (@RobWSVince) December 26, 2019

Get ramsey instead — Arsenaldirector (@afcdirector) December 25, 2019

Happy birthday Ramsey, come back home lad, miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pCbiAiiDpK — Artenal (@AFC_Aman) December 26, 2019

Bring Ramsey back please thanks — Lee (@LeeHindsAFC) December 24, 2019

Is Ramsey a realistic target? Well he isn't playing all that much for the Serie A champions, but he is earning £400,000 per week in Turin [BBC Sport] and therefore a return to Arsenal seems extraordinarily unlikely.