Some Charlton fans want Tottenham's Jack Clarke after Leeds loan ends early

The £10 million Tottenham Hotspur winger is having his Leeds United return cut short.

Some supporters of one Championship already have their eyes on the Tottenham Hotspur winger, Jack Clarke, after his Leeds United loan spell ended prematurely.

The Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear confirmed in his programme notes on Boxing Day that Clarke will be recalled by Tottenham in January.

Second-tier sides Fulham and Brentford were recently linked with temporary moves for the teenager in the January transfer window.

But the following Charlton Athletic fans have other ideas - and not just about Clarke...

Spurs & Arsenal are recalling Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah respectively, due to a lack of game time at Leeds



Having no transfer budget last few years has given #CAFC the opportunity to build strong relationships with Premier League clubs when it comes to developing their talent — VFF (@ValleyFloydFred) December 26, 2019

Unreal to get these two — Bowyer had a dream (@uptheaddicks9) December 26, 2019

I believe we have definitely got 1 loan spot available (possibly a 2nd depending on Leko) ‍♂️ — Cullis (@addick_12) December 26, 2019

Also we helped progress bielik and Arsenal then sold him for 10mil #JustSaying — Cullis (@addick_12) December 26, 2019

Such a waste they would have played so much with us — Michael (@natediazisking) December 26, 2019

We will develop them the best out of any team in the championship for sure — Pratley's pocket (@Harriso92294752) December 26, 2019

Would love him — ryan tait (@Turkishcypriot8) December 26, 2019

The South London Press reported earlier this week that Charlton could send Beram Kayal and Jonathan Leko back to their parent clubs next month, freeing up two loan slots.

And staying in London, where Clarke is due to spend the next three-and-a-half years as a Tottenham player, could have its benefits for Spurs as well as the Leeds academy product himself.

Charlton, for whom Leko scored or made nine goals in 21 games from Clarke's position before getting injured, are managed by the former Leeds midfielder Lee Bowyer.

Tottenham fans - where should Mourinho send Clarke?