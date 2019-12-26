Quick links

Some Charlton fans want Tottenham's Jack Clarke after Leeds loan ends early

General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.
The £10 million Tottenham Hotspur winger is having his Leeds United return cut short.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Some supporters of one Championship already have their eyes on the Tottenham Hotspur winger, Jack Clarke, after his Leeds United loan spell ended prematurely.

The Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear confirmed in his programme notes on Boxing Day that Clarke will be recalled by Tottenham in January.

 

Second-tier sides Fulham and Brentford were recently linked with temporary moves for the teenager in the January transfer window.

But the following Charlton Athletic fans have other ideas - and not just about Clarke...

The South London Press reported earlier this week that Charlton could send Beram Kayal and Jonathan Leko back to their parent clubs next month, freeing up two loan slots.

And staying in London, where Clarke is due to spend the next three-and-a-half years as a Tottenham player, could have its benefits for Spurs as well as the Leeds academy product himself.

Jonathan Leko of Charlton Athletic looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Charlton Athletic at Oakwell Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Barnsley, England.

Charlton, for whom Leko scored or made nine goals in 21 games from Clarke's position before getting injured, are managed by the former Leeds midfielder Lee Bowyer.

Tottenham fans - where should Mourinho send Clarke? 

