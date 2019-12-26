Report: West Ham, Palace and Brighton want Derby's Jayden Bogle

Burnley now have stiff competition from three Premier League rivals for Jayden Bogle.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Burnley are joined by West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion in the race for Derby County's highly-rated right-back Jayden Bogle.

The 19-year-old has been one of Championship's most exciting prospects since the start of last season. Bogle, despite his age, played 51 times in all competitions for Derby last season and impressively racked up 11 assists.

Bogle has played 17 times in the Championship already this term and is an integral part of the Rams' side. Burnley were keen on the youngster this time last year too but failed with an £8 million bid. (The Sun,13 January, page 59)

A year on now, Derby are sure to demand a lot more than what they would have at the start of the year. Burnley have Matthew Lowton and Phil Bardsley who are both on the wrong side of 30. The Clarets need some younger to take over the reins and Bogle would be a fantastic addition.

West Ham, who are also keen, are set to lose Pablo Zabaleta in the summer. The Hammers will then have just Ryan Fredericks in that role which makes the need for another full-back important. Bogle's profile fits West Ham brilliantly and he can improve a lot under someone like Fredericks who has had a good season so far.

Brighton, like Burnley and West Ham, will need a backup for Montoya in January. Ezequiel Schelotto has been hugely underwhelming and is expected to be allowed to leave sooner rather than later. This could make them push for a move for Bogle who would be a fantastic signing for Graham Potter.

However, the best option for Bogle at this moment would be Crystal Palace. The Eagles are yet to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka who left for Manchester United in the summer. Bogle, should he join Palace, would have the best chance of being a regular starter in the Premier League which is important for him after almost 18 months of playing consistent first-team football.

Roy Hodgson would be a brilliant manager for the teenager to work under and improve massively in the coming months. Bogle will learn to be more balanced between attack and defence under the former England boss which will help him take his game to a whole new level.