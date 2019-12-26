Quick links

Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

West Ham United

Derby County

Report: West Ham, Palace and Brighton want Derby's Jayden Bogle

Shamanth Jayaram
9th March 2019, Pride Park, Derby, England; EFL Championship football, Derby County versus Sheffield Wednesday; Jayden Bogle of Derby County lets the ball come to him as Harry Wilson of...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Burnley now have stiff competition from three Premier League rivals for Jayden Bogle.

Jayden Bogle of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Millwall at Pride Park Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Derby, England.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Burnley are joined by West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion in the race for Derby County's highly-rated right-back Jayden Bogle.

The 19-year-old has been one of Championship's most exciting prospects since the start of last season. Bogle, despite his age, played 51 times in all competitions for Derby last season and impressively racked up 11 assists.

Bogle has played 17 times in the Championship already this term and is an integral part of the Rams' side. Burnley were keen on the youngster this time last year too but failed with an £8 million bid. (The Sun,13 January, page 59) 

 

A year on now, Derby are sure to demand a lot more than what they would have at the start of the year. Burnley have Matthew Lowton and Phil Bardsley who are both on the wrong side of 30. The Clarets need some younger to take over the reins and Bogle would be a fantastic addition. 

West Ham, who are also keen, are set to lose Pablo Zabaleta in the summer. The Hammers will then have just Ryan Fredericks in that role which makes the need for another full-back important. Bogle's profile fits West Ham brilliantly and he can improve a lot under someone like Fredericks who has had a good season so far. 

Brighton, like Burnley and West Ham, will need a backup for Montoya in January. Ezequiel Schelotto has been hugely underwhelming and is expected to be allowed to leave sooner rather than later. This could make them push for a move for Bogle who would be a fantastic signing for Graham Potter. 

Brighton's Viktor Gyokeres battles with Derby County defender Jayden Bogle during the Emirates FA Cup 5th round tie between Brighton and Hove Albion and Derby County at the American...

However, the best option for Bogle at this moment would be Crystal Palace. The Eagles are yet to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka who left for Manchester United in the summer. Bogle, should he join Palace, would have the best chance of being a regular starter in the Premier League which is important for him after almost 18 months of playing consistent first-team football. 

Roy Hodgson would be a brilliant manager for the teenager to work under and improve massively in the coming months. Bogle will learn to be more balanced between attack and defence under the former England boss which will help him take his game to a whole new level.

Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on December 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch