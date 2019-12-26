Mourinho says Tottenham will never be "kings of the transfer market"

Jose Mourinho admits that Tottenham will have to be intelligent and creative in the transfer market.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho spoke to Goal about the difficulties that Tottenham will face against other big clubs in the transfer windows.

Spurs, under Pochettino, managed to reach the finals of the Champions League without signing a single player in their previous two transfer windows. Daniel Levy sanctioned big money for their former manager earlier this summer but it is unlikely that new boss Jose Mourinho will have the same luxury next month.

The former Porto boss has almost always had huge transfer war chests in his hugely successful previous jobs. Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United were all capable of paying the big bucks to sign almost any player in the world but he admits that Spurs cannot match that.

He said: "I am at Tottenham Hotspur. I know the profile of club, I know the project, I know the vision, I know the objectives and I know that in our transfer market we are going just to react to things that can happen to us in the market. If some player leaves we need to adapt to it."

"But we are never going to be the kings of the market, attacking important targets, fighting with clubs that are ready by their profile and philosophy to splash the cash and to go to the important targets. "We need to do our things in an intelligent way, a creative way, and I repeat I like the players that I have," he said.

Mourinho could well have to carry on until the summer without any further incomings. Spurs had to fork out a huge sum of money for the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Jack Clarke before the start of the season and it is highly unlikely that they can spend more next month before selling one of their current players.

Christian Eriksen is unlikely to leave in January as is Jan Vertonghen who will both be smart to wait for a bigger payday when their contracts end in the summer. The likes of Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose could make them some money but it all depends on if they can find the right price for them in a difficult window next month.