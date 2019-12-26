Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp sympathizes with Manchester City's fixture problems

Manchester City twice play twice in less than 48 hours in the Premier League this week.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke to The Telegraph and slammed the Premier League's scheduling of games which will result in title rivals Manchester City playing twice in two days.

Pep Guardiola's side have a difficult game against Wolves away from home on Friday before hosting in-form Sheffield United less than 48 hours later. Two hugely difficult games in a short space of time is a massive risk for the players who have already played a lot this month which seems to have irked Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

He said: "It is absolutely not OK. None of the managers have a problem playing on Boxing Day, but playing on the 26th and 28th is a crime. This year we play 26th and 29th and it is like a holiday. I understand all those saying it should not happen. They are not moaning. They are telling."

He continued: "Obviously, we can say what we want but no one is listening. Every year is the same for the coaches with the 26th and 28th. Sports science gives you nothing to deal with this. The body needs a specific amount of time to go again. But we ignore that completely."

Liverpool are lucky have a three-day gap between their next two fixtures but they have had a packed December, having already played seven times already including twice in the Club World Cup at Qatar.

However, Klopp is absolutely spot on with his concerns about the players irrespective of who they play for. Playing twice in two days is a massive risk for any player regardless of their fitness level and the Premier League's authorities have to reconsider how they schedule games in the future.

Liverpool are well clear of the defending champions after a phenomenal start to the campaign. The Reds are still unbeaten and are 10 points clear of second-placed Leicester City with a game in hand. This is arguably Liverpool's best-ever chance to lift the Premier League title and they can only blame themselves if they crumble in the second half of the campaign.