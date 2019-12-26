Everton's Carlo Ancelotti compares Moise Kean's struggles to Platini's

Moise Kean is yet to open his account for Everton since his big-money move in the summer.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke to The Telegraph about Moise Kean and compared his struggles to that of world football's greats in France's Michel Platini and Brazil's Falcao.

Kean has struggled to make an impact for Everton so far and it has been pretty evident that he is low on confidence. The Italian is in his first season away from his home country and the problems with the language and culture was always going to make it difficult for him.

Thankfully for him, he will have a friendly face in Carlo Ancelotti who will find it a lot easier to communicate with the teenager in training as well as in games. The new Everton boss spoke about Kean's struggles and compared him to two of Serie A's greatest ever players.

He said: "When I was a player, I remember Falcao [at Roma], or Platini, who arrived from St-Etienne to Juventus. It took six months [for him to adapt] – and that was Platini. We need to be patient with the young players. I had the same problem [at Napoli] with Lozano, who is not 19 years old but 24. It takes time."

Platini joined Juventus in 1982 and had an average first half of the campaign scoring just four times in his first 20 games. However, the legendary Frenchman scored 12 times in his next 10 games and followed that up with three Ballon d'Or trophies on the bounce in the three years following his debut campaign.

Kean is no Platini but the struggles of a foreign player coming into a new league are the same. Platini was 27 when he joined Juventus and still struggled in his early days. Kean is still 19 and the Premier League is no joke for anyone let alone a teenager like him.

With Ancelotti around, Everton fans will be hopeful that the young Italian hits the ground running in the coming weeks and months. Kean showed what he is capable of for Juventus last season and if he can find that little spark, he will help lift Everton up from the bottom five of the league table.