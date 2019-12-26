Report: Rangers eyeing player once deemed 'maybe the best in the world' in his position

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers already have Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe at Ibrox but have been linked with the French ace.

Glasgow Rangers have reportedly approached Olivier Giroud over a transfer to Ibrox, according to French outlet L'Equipe.

Giroud has found himself on the sidelines at Chelsea following Frank Lampard's arrival at the club, with just three starts under his belt in all competitions this term (Transfermarkt), and Steven Gerrard's charges are now being linked with the target man.

Indeed, the 33-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, and with Euro 2020 on the horizon, there is the real risk of the striker losing his first-team place for the world champions.

Giroud admits it'll be "difficult to stay at Chelsea" and will be having a chat with the coaches regarding his future ahead of the January transfer window - he admits it's likely that "there will be a change because I don’t have enough time to express myself on the pitch" (Le Dauphine Libere).

The veteran forward's current predicament is a far cry from some of his prior exploits at Chelsea - in September last year, for example, Giroud made two of Eden Hazard's three goals in a 4-1 victory over Cardiff, and could have had another assist had Mateo Kovacic turned in his deft backheel.

After that game, Hazard told Sky Sports News: "He's a targetman, maybe the best in the world. I think so. When he gets the ball, he can hold it and we can go with him. For us, he's a player to play with."

L'Equipe have reported that Giroud - who has 19 goals and 13 assists for Chelsea as well as 105 goals and 41 assists for Arsenal - is interesting Rangers, who have Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe as their centre-forward options, while the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Nice have also been linked with the striker.