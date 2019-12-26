Rangers exile's goal does little to convince some of his loan club's fans as he nears Ibrox return

The Rangers striker could be back among Steven Gerrard's options at Ibrox next month.

The loaned-out Rangers striker Zak Rudden should be heading back to Ibrox next month.

The Rangers academy product was exiled to Plymouth at the start of the season.

Before the Boxing Day fixtures, Rudden had scored just twice in 15 games for the English side.

He increased his tally to three as Plymouth beat Cheltenham.

But unfortunately for Rudden, his latest strike has done little to convince the Argyle faithful he would be worth keeping on.

This is what they're saying about the teenager, who has yet to appear for the Rangers first team...

What is happening — Tom Clark (@Incursioned) December 26, 2019

said it all along.. quality player pic.twitter.com/9AeD6fQMPE — ᐁᴏᴏᴏᴏ (@ArgyleVoodoo) December 26, 2019

**** me sideways rudden has scored — Tom Martin (@TomMart69478453) December 26, 2019

still think he’s shit — Max (@maxrjackson01) December 26, 2019

Rudden is one of the worst footballers I've ever seen. #pafc — M Kenna-Allison (@MrKennaAllison) December 26, 2019

Definitely rudden is a donkey just scored a tap in and our other forwards aren't impressing either really need one in Jan — Jack Hart (@pafcjack) December 26, 2019

Should Rangers decide to keep him at Ibrox, Rudden would increase Steven Gerrard's centre forward options to three, after Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe.

The Scot impressed while on loan to Falkirk last term and featured in Rangers' pre-season schedule.

His Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe is a close friend of Gerrard, his former teammate in Liverpool's youth team.

Rangers fans - what should Gerrard do with the young Ibrox striker in January?