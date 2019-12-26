Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers exile's goal does little to convince some of his loan club's fans as he nears Ibrox return

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers striker could be back among Steven Gerrard's options at Ibrox next month.

Zak Rudden of Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half of the game during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers and Bury at Ibrox Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Glasgow,...

The loaned-out Rangers striker Zak Rudden should be heading back to Ibrox next month.

The Rangers academy product was exiled to Plymouth at the start of the season. 

Before the Boxing Day fixtures, Rudden had scored just twice in 15 games for the English side.

 

He increased his tally to three as Plymouth beat Cheltenham.

But unfortunately for Rudden, his latest strike has done little to convince the Argyle faithful he would be worth keeping on.

This is what they're saying about the teenager, who has yet to appear for the Rangers first team...

 

 

**** me sideways rudden has scored

— Tom Martin (@TomMart69478453) December 26, 2019

 

 

 

 

Should Rangers decide to keep him at Ibrox, Rudden would increase Steven Gerrard's centre forward options to three, after Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe. 

The Scot impressed while on loan to Falkirk last term and featured in Rangers' pre-season schedule.

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Plymouth Argyle at PTS Academy Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Northampton,...

His Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe is a close friend of Gerrard, his former teammate in Liverpool's youth team.

Rangers fans - what should Gerrard do with the young Ibrox striker in January? 

