2019: A year of incredible change at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur were flying high in all four competitions under Mauricio Pochettino and still playing at Wembley Stadium a year ago.

This time last year, Tottenham Hotspur were on cloud nine under Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs were flying high in the Premier League table, just six points off top spot, and a with 6-2 win at Everton prior to Christmas extending their winning run to four games.

In the cups, Tottenham had edged into the Champions League knockout stages, were into the semi-finals of the League Cup, and awaiting an FA Cup third-round tie against Tranmere.

In one year, what has changed at Tottenham?

Two things stand out - the first is that Mauricio Pochettino is no longer Spurs boss, having been dismissed following a poor start to the current campaign which left them 14th in the table.

Jose Mourinho is now at the helm of the Tottenham first team, having been appointed less than 12 hours after Pochettino's sacking, the Argentine leaving after over five years at the club, which included a run to the 2018-19 Champions League final.

The second is that Spurs are now finally back at N17, having been plying their trade at Wembley while the new stadium was being rebuilt - amid numerous delays causing widespread frustration amongst the fanbase.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium finally saw its first competitive senior game on 3 April 2019, a ceremony preceding the Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Squad-wise, Spurs saw Mousa Dembele depart the club permanently in January 2019, while Georges-Kevin N'Koudou left on loan to Monaco in the winter before moving to Besiktas permanently in the off-season.

In the summer, Tottenham finally loosened their purse strings after several windows bereft of signings and brought in Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso (loan), Jack Clarke (loaned back to Leeds), while Michel Vorm re-signed after being released in the summer.

Players who left Spurs in the summer include Kieran Trippier, Vincent Janssen, Fernando Llorente, Josh Onomah and Cameron Carter-Vickers.