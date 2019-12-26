'Will cause Liverpool problems': Sky Sports pundit has a strong warning for the Reds

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League this season but the Reds will take on second-placed Leicester away today.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas believes that Liverpool will fall to their first Premier League defeat of the season as the Anfield side heads to Leicester City for tonight's clash.

The Reds are in red-hot form this term, sitting 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with just one league game having not yielded a win for Jurgen Klopp's side in 2019-20.

Behind them in the table are Leicester, who have been superb in former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers' first full season at the helm, and on Boxing Day, the two sides will lock horns at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool are back to Premier League action after winning the Club World Cup in Doha, and while Nicholas doesn't feel fatigue will be an issue for the Reds, he fears that Leicester's "energy and movement" will cause the visitors problems.

And although Nicholas doesn't feel Leicester are still at the "top level", he fancies Rodgers and co to finally give Liverpool a loss they're "due".

"It is a stunning game," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "I have seen a lot from Leicester but they are still a bit off the top level. Liverpool have been out celebrating their new trophy and I don't blame them for it - their fixture list is supposed to be hampering them, but they have played two games in Doha where they were not overly stressed in either.

"I cannot see the excuses with fatigue or travelling, but I think Leicester will turn this around here. The energy and movement will cause Liverpool problems, who may want to play on the counter-attack; Liverpool are due a loss and I think this will be the game."