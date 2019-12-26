'Absolutely incredible': Tottenham's Jose Mourinho blown away by £5m ace

Jose Mourinho's Spurs triumphed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day with Dele Alli getting the winner.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has praised Dele Alli's latest superb performance as Spurs ran out 2-1 winners over Brighton in their Premier League Boxing Day clash in North London.

The Tottenham midfielder had a relatively quiet first half but improved after the interval and had a big impact on the outcome of the game, breaking into the opposition box on numerous opportunities and getting on the scoresheet with a great finish for what turned out to be the winner.

Spurs had to come back from a goal down, Adam Webster giving the Seagulls the lead with a header in the first half, before Harry Kane's equaliser and Alli's sidefooted strike secured all three points for the hosts.

"Another goal and another incredible performance and effort," Mourinho told Amazon Prime - as quoted by BBC Sport - at full time. "The work rate was absolutely incredible from Dele. The little details are more important than what people look at. His attitude and fighting spirit was so good."

The 23-year-old largely flattered to deceive for Tottenham in the earlier stages of the season, culminating in Gareth Southgate snubbing him from the last two England squads, and Mourinho admitted he asked the £5million man (BBC Sport) whether "his brother" was actually turning out for Spurs.

However, Alli has done very well since the Portuguese took the reins at Tottenham and he now has seven goals and three assists from 18 club appearances this term (Transfermarkt).

Up next for Mourinho's charges is the trip to Carrow Road to face struggling Norwich on Saturday, before another away day to a Premier League relegation fighter in Southampton on New Year's Day.