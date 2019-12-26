Leeds boss Bielsa might be about to make another masterstroke

Playing Ezgjan Alioski in advanced midfield could be great for Leeds United today.

Desperate times calls for desperate measures and Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will be feeling the truth in that sentiment right around now.

The Whites have somehow managed to win one point from their last two games when, really, it should've been six points.

First, Leeds surrendered a three-goal lead and drew 3-3 with Cardiff City at Elland Road, before Bielsa's side lost 2-1 at Fulham this past weekend in a game that they absolutely should've won.

It's a trying period for a United team that won eight games in a row very recently and the Argentine will want to get them back in that mood sooner rather than later.

Thing is, injuries are starting to pile up and Bielsa admitted that he'll be playing Ezgjan Alioski in an advanced midfield role for the visit of Preston North End on Boxing Day.

Alioski joined as a winger but has found most success as a left-back under Bielsa, though he has never played number 10 role and it could be a masterstroke if he adapts well to the position.

Bielsa has chopped and changed players' positions to great success in the past - Tyler Roberts, for instance, turned out to be a nifty playmaker despite joining the club as a striker, but he and Pablo Hernandez are absent.

The veteran coach does have other options to play in the number 10, like Mateusz Klich, but Bielsa clearly has faith in Alioski.

A lot of Bielsa's positional tweaks have paid dividends in a big way for United and Leeds fans will be hoping that the same applies to the Macedonia international today.