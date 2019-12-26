Jose Mourinho preparing to break Tottenham transfer record on signing his former player - report

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Raphael Varane in North London.

It's been a decent first month or so for Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

The legendary Portuguese coach replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs in November and there's no denying that the team are playing much better.

But there's definitely an argument to be made that Tottenham's defence hasn't improved under Mourinho as of yet.

Mourinho's side have conceded 13 goals in the eight games that he has overseen in North London.

It's not a brilliant defensive record and few can deny that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss doesn't need reinforcements in January.

And according to one rumour, Mourinho is already on the case.

Eldesmarque in Spain have reported that the 56-year-old wants to bring Real Madrid's Raphael Varane to London next month.

The France international is one of the world's best centre-backs and has previously played under Mourinho in the Spanish capital.

The report adds that Tottenham are preparing a £68 million bid [€80m] for the World Cup-winning defender.

Tanguy Ndombele is the Lilywhites' most expensive ever player right now following his £63 million move from Lyon in the summer, meaning that Varane would eclipse that if he joins for the reported figure.