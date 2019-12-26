Liverpool's Andy Robertson says he is still hurting from last season

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League crown last season by just one point.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson spoke to the Liverpool Echo about last season's heartbreaking second-place finish in the Premier League.

The Reds lost just once in the league last season and amassed 97 points. Jurgen Klopp's men wouldn't have asked for anything more at the start of the campaign but sadly for them, it wasn't enough as Manchester City pipped them by a point.

Pep Guardiola's side managed to finish at the top of the table despite losing three games more than Liverpool in the league last season. Andy Robertson, one of Liverpool's best players last season, spoke about their disappointment in the competition last season and claimed that it still hurts.

He said: "Our total of 97 points wins 95 per cent of the Premier Leagues in previous years. Unfortunately, we were in the year where it wasn't enough. For us, that still hurts, missing out after such a fantastic season. It was eased by winning the Champions League and we can look back and say it was a successful season. Without the Champions League, though, we couldn't. It would have been a very long summer."

Winning the Champions League was immensely important for Liverpool last season. The Reds have since picked up the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup and are in the form of their life at the peak of the Premier League table.

With confidence sky-high and with a 10-point lead at the top with a game in hand, Liverpool are well and truly in the driver's seat and if they fail to capitalize this time, it will hurt a lot more than what Robertson has been experiencing over the last six months.