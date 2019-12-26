'How is he so bad?' Some fans slate £2m Tottenham player

Paulo Gazzaniga had hairy moments for Tottenham Hotspur today again.

Tottenham Hotspur survived a scare to beat Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon.

Spurs came from two goals down to beat the Seagulls 2-1 in North London, courtesy of goals from Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

In the end, Tottenham bounced back from their defeat by Chelsea last time around, in which goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga had a bit of a shocker.

And unfortunately for Jose Mourinho, his Argentine stopper wasn't that much better today.

Gazzaniga pulled off one or two tidy saves, but there was a lot of uncertainty from the former Southampton man who had his fair share of hairy moments.

Here's how Tottenham and rival fans reacted to his display:

Gazzaniga is so trash. If I were Brighton coach I'd be telling them to shoot soon as they get in the Spurs half. From ANYWHERE!!! — JOE (@JoeMabija) December 26, 2019

How is Gazzaniga so bad lmao — Aden (@AdenGFX) December 26, 2019

Sub off Gazzaniga I beg you — Will (@WillLUHG) December 26, 2019

Gazzaniga is a turkey — Charles (@_CharlesO) December 26, 2019

S/O to Gazzaniga for not completely spoiling my Boxing Day even tho he still sucks — Kenny the Pooh (@iAmNotA_Dyke) December 26, 2019

I have absolutely no confidence in Gazzaniga — NANA YAW (@UnDa_YaW) December 26, 2019

Can't wait for Lloris to be back. Can't take gazzaniga anymore. #TOTBHA — JK ⚪ (@Jeppe_Kluge) December 26, 2019

Gazzaniga is,the worst plan B goalkeeper of all time and his defense is the absolute worst at defending setpieces #TOTBHA #GalOnlineBetting https://t.co/rPaUIwf4hq — juliø (@baketerana) December 26, 2019

This Gazzaniga is not good at all — Tiwa's First Love (@vanMubsyn) December 26, 2019

Gazzaniga is a bang average goalkeeper. #TOTBHA — SAM (@_sunilmarkaI) December 26, 2019

Gazzaniga is one of the worst goalkeepers to grace the premier league. — fats (@UTDFats) December 26, 2019

Gazzaniga, a £2 million signing in 2017 [The Sun], is clearly a bit low on confidence but he is by no means a bad keeper.

His performance in Spurs' defeat by Liverpool earlier this season is a reminder of his ability. It ended 2-1 to the Reds but it would and could've been far worse if not for Gazzaniga.

Hugo Lloris, Tottenham's number one under Mauricio Pochettino, was hardly solid either and it's clear that Mourinho might need another option if Gazzaniga's confidence doesn't rise..