'How is he so bad?' Some fans slate £2m Tottenham player

Paulo Gazzaniga had hairy moments for Tottenham Hotspur today again.

Tottenham Hotspur survived a scare to beat Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon.

Spurs came from two goals down to beat the Seagulls 2-1 in North London, courtesy of goals from Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

In the end, Tottenham bounced back from their defeat by Chelsea last time around, in which goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga had a bit of a shocker.

And unfortunately for Jose Mourinho, his Argentine stopper wasn't that much better today.

 

Gazzaniga pulled off one or two tidy saves, but there was a lot of uncertainty from the former Southampton man who had his fair share of hairy moments.

Here's how Tottenham and rival fans reacted to his display:

Gazzaniga, a £2 million signing in 2017 [The Sun], is clearly a bit low on confidence but he is by no means a bad keeper.

His performance in Spurs' defeat by Liverpool earlier this season is a reminder of his ability. It ended 2-1 to the Reds but it would and could've been far worse if not for Gazzaniga.

Hugo Lloris, Tottenham's number one under Mauricio Pochettino, was hardly solid either and it's clear that Mourinho might need another option if Gazzaniga's confidence doesn't rise..

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

