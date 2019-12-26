Quick links

'Boy is frightening': Celtic fans gush over struggling player on Twitter

Out-of-form James Forrest silenced some of his critics in Celtic's win this afternoon.

Celtic fans weren't happy with James Forrest this past weekend.

The Hoops winger struggled in an unfamiliar left-wing role in the victory at home to Aberdeen on Saturday.

But it looks like the Celtic product is back to his best after his performance today.

The Scotland international was exceptional as Neil Lennon's side won 2-1 away to St Mirren.

 

It was Forrest who scored his side's second of the afternoon and here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted on Twitter:

The interesting thing is that Forrest was still on the left-hand side today and he managed to have a good game, and grab a goal of course.

Lennon is no fool of a manager and he clearly knows what he is doing, evident by the fact that Celtic are holding off a fierce title challenge from Rangers as things stand.

But the Northern Irishman has a huge call to make on Sunday when the Gers visit Paradise.

Does he stick with Forrest on the left or put him back in his natural right-wing role? It's a major decision and getting it wrong could have big implications on the result.

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

