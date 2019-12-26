'Boy is frightening': Celtic fans gush over struggling player on Twitter

Out-of-form James Forrest silenced some of his critics in Celtic's win this afternoon.

Celtic fans weren't happy with James Forrest this past weekend.

The Hoops winger struggled in an unfamiliar left-wing role in the victory at home to Aberdeen on Saturday.

But it looks like the Celtic product is back to his best after his performance today.

The Scotland international was exceptional as Neil Lennon's side won 2-1 away to St Mirren.

It was Forrest who scored his side's second of the afternoon and here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted on Twitter:

Get on Jamesy Forrest!!!.... what a pler. Never ever doubted the boy — Josh Adams (@Adams_191292) December 26, 2019

James Forrest showing glimpses of being back to his best — Paul B (@p_bov1) December 26, 2019

I want to give James Forrest a big festive kiss under the mistletoe — AJ (@masiavelli) December 26, 2019

Celtic fans who slate James Forrest are an embarrassment, the boy is frightening! — Ciaran Dowling (@CiaranDowling93) December 26, 2019

James Forrest man — Danielle McGovern (@Danielle_McG4) December 26, 2019

James Forrest fresh from his annual 2 months of good form now going to be absolute pony for the rest of the season — Kiwi (@kieranduffin_18) December 26, 2019

Always said he’s better on the Left — (@ReeceMckay67) December 26, 2019

Glad for Jimmy, he needed that! — Mummy Blair ✝️ (@Mawza_B) December 26, 2019

The interesting thing is that Forrest was still on the left-hand side today and he managed to have a good game, and grab a goal of course.

Lennon is no fool of a manager and he clearly knows what he is doing, evident by the fact that Celtic are holding off a fierce title challenge from Rangers as things stand.

But the Northern Irishman has a huge call to make on Sunday when the Gers visit Paradise.

Does he stick with Forrest on the left or put him back in his natural right-wing role? It's a major decision and getting it wrong could have big implications on the result.