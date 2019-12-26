'One thing I already like': Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas in awe of early Mikel Arteta decision

Arsenal have brought the Gunners cult hero back to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal legend and Sky Sports News pundit Charlie Nicholas has praised Mikel Arteta for one particular decision he has opted to make early on in his tenure at the Gunners.

Arteta was confirmed as Arsenal's new permanent head coach last week, the Spaniard replacing compatriot Unai Emery after the latter was axed by the Emirates Stadium side.

Arsenal are currently stuck in a rut, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table with a meagre five wins all season, and some sub-standard results, including draws with relegation strugglers Southampton and Norwich City.

Nicholas is hoping that Arteta can claim a good result as they head to Bournemouth on Boxing Day and spoke highly of his decision to bring the players in on Sunday, which he believes is an early signal of leadership qualities and a damning assessment of where Arsenal are right now.

"I hope it is a good news story for Mikel Arteta's first game," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "As much as I am pleased, Freddie Ljungberg will be most pleased that Arteta is in. His comments on the Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette situations were shameful. What was he saying?

"I will support all of the youngsters wholeheartedly, but the one thing I already like about Arteta is that he had them in on Sunday, which shows his leadership qualities already, to say this is poor and start straight away to get them in and rebuild."

Arsenal drew 0-0 at Everton in their last away league game - they've not kept back-to-back clean sheets on the road in the top flight since February 2016, the second game of which was a 2-0 win at Bournemouth and followed a goalless draw (Sky Sports News).