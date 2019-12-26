Angus Kinnear names player he wants at Leeds for whole season

Eddie Nketiah is only at Leeds United on loan from Arsenal.

It's very much squeaky bum time for Leeds United in regards to keeping Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal have the choice to recall their 20-year-old striker if they wish after what's been a mixed half-season loan at Elland Road so far.

Nketiah has struggled in a major way to start games for Leeds, as boss Marcelo Bielsa seems to prefer Patrick Bamford to lead the line up front.

His lack of starts has led to speculation that the Gunners could recall him and loan him out elsewhere from January onwards.

But the Yorkshire club's managing director Angus Kinnear revealed in his program notes today that he is still trying to convince the Londoners to let him stay at Thorp Arch, arguing that it remains the best place for his long-term development.

He said: "We are endeavouring to convince Eddie and the technical team at Arsenal that the coaching environment and profile of the playing opportunity at Thorp Arch and Elland Road is still the best choice for his long-term development.

"I appreciate much speculation still surrounds the immediate future of Eddie Nketiah and although Arsenal have the right to recall him in January, we still believe he can make a huge impact over the remainder of the season at Leeds United."

What a huge blow it is for Leeds if they don't manage to keep him.

Despite some shaky results recently, Bielsa's side still boast a comamnding cushion in the automatic promotion places, but losing a player of Nketiah's talent jeopardises that.