Tottenham must make Andre Onana their first signing of Jose era

Tottenham Hotspur must get serious about Andre Onana now.

Tottenham Hotspur's Paulo Gazzaniga posted a late entry for Craziest Goalkeeping Moment of 2019 on Sunday.

The Argentine conceded a first-half penalty in the 2-0 defeat by Chelsea in North London.

Instead of coming out to catch the ball, which he was allowed to do considering he's a goalkeeper, the Tottenham man instead elected to execute a Kung Fu kick on an unwitting Marcos Alonso.

Of course, there is no Craziest Goalkeeping Moment award, but Gazzaniga would've made the top three with that incident and it's a big reminder as to why Jose Mourinho needs a new goalkeeper.

Hugo Lloris hasn't even played under the Portuguese manager yet due to injury, but the France international made a colossal error for the goal which led to his elbow injury at Brighton.

Point is, even when Lloris is fit again, can he be trusted? Probably not and it's time for the Lilywhites to get serious about Andre Onana.

The Ajax goalkeeper impressed in helping his team to a Champions League semi-final last season and, according to The Sun, Tottenham are prepared to spend £35 million on him.

It's a sizable amount for a goalkeeper, but Onana is only 23 and has well over a decade left in him.

January will be Mourinho's first transfer windoaw as a Tottenham boss and, after Gazzaniga's gaffe, and Lloris's pre-existing woes, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager needs to kick it off by signing Onana.