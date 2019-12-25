Three transfer targets for Aston Villa in 2020

Aston Villa were very active during the 2019 transfer windows, but what type of business will they undertake in 2020?

Aston Villa were one of the busiest teams in 2019 when it came to transfers. The business they concluded during the January window played a part in them earning promotion. Whilst Dean Smith brought in 12 new players for a price of over £100 million in the summer.

What moves will Villa make in 2020? And who are the key players they should target? Will their recent dip in form play a part in what business they conclude next month? And has John McGinn's recent injury resulted in Smith having a change of plan?

Here we will take a look at three transfer targets, including positons, Villa and Smith should target for 2020:

Said Benrahma – It isn't a surprise that the tricky Brentford winger is on the list because it seems as though a move to the Premier League is beckoning for the Championship player.

Villa could have secured Benrahma's services in the summer [Sky Sports], but a move didn't materialise, as many fans won't be surprised if he does end up re-uniting with Smith next month or even next summer.

Do Villa need a player like Benrahma now? No. The reason being he isn't what Villa are currently looking for because whilst he would be a useful addition to the squad in January, the relegation-threatened outfit are perhaps looking for more experience and know-how rather than unpredictability and untested quality of a player like a Benrahma at the top level.

He's a player that would be more suited to making a move to Villa in the summer rather than next month. But then again, what league Villa are in will play a big part in that.

Michy Batshuayi/ Olivier Giroud – Either one of these two would be quite a brilliant purchase by Villa and the type of players Smith needs. Batshuayi is the second choice at Chelsea, whilst Giroud is seemingly the third choice.

If Villa can secure the services of either player, preferably next month, then it'll add that quality and experience the club needs in the final third. It would also provide the much-criticised Wesley with some competition.

Given that the Euro's are around the corner, using that to provide a player sitting on the bench with regular game time can fall in your favour. Batshuayi might be the one Villa fans would perhaps push for because he is different to what Villa already have and can provide a more long-term option than his French teammate.

Midfield – This is an area that Villa need to fill come January, especially now that McGinn will be out of action for the long term. Added with that, the likes of Conor Hourihane, Douglas Luiz, Henri Lansbury and Marvelous Nakamba are not cementing their place in the middle of the park.

Villa need to push for experience and someone who is proven in the Premier League. Whether Villa fans like it or not, players such as Victor Wanyama, Nemanja Matic or Morgan Schneiderlin are needed.

Smith has all the youth, the legs and energy he needs in the squad. He needs a midfielder with a very good footballing brain, an experienced head, a calm head, someone who can do the simple things right and sense danger in the middle of the park. The above three players can do that and have proven it for a number of years.