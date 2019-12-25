Three Tottenham players who have improved in 2019

Tottenham Hotspur reached the Champions League final in 2019, but ended the year by replacing Mauricio Pochettino with Jose Mourinho.

Champions League final. Top-four finish. Mauricio Pochettino sacked. Jose Mourinho his replacement. And Toby Alderweireld signing a new contract. Tottenham's 2019 has had its moments.

It is perhaps a case of what could have been for Tottenham this year, as Mourinho will be hoping 2020 is more successful.

What will also be more interesting is which Tottenham players will develop under Mourinho and who will find themselves going the other way.

Here we take a look at the three Spurs players that have improved the most in 2019:

Lucas Moura – Perhaps one of the most unluckiest players this year, who produced one of the greatest moments in Tottenham's history when he netted a hat-trick against Ajax in the Champions League semi-final.

Pochettino's decision to select him from the bench for the final was a disastrous call, as his performances during the latter part of last season were tremendous. Whilst Moura took time to get going at Spurs, 2019 was a year where he stood and showcased what he was all about.

In 2019, he scored 12 goals in 43 matches [transfermarkt], and since Mourinho's arrival, he has found the back of the net on four occasions and it was a bit of a surprise that during the end of Pochettino's reign, he was left on the bench on many occasions.

Troy Parrott – This time last season, Troy Parrott wouldn't have been known by many people outside of Spurs, but he is making himself heard now.

Whilst he isn't a Tottenham regular either on the pitch or on the bench, he has come a long way from where he was in 2018. This year, the highly-rated 17-year-old has made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland and his Premier League debut for Spurs.

Pochettino handed Parrott his first start during Tottenham's EFL Cup defeat to Colchester in September. And whilst Spurs were knocked out in an unforgettable fashion, it needs to be remembered that Parrott had produced a number of top-quality performances in the younger age groups to earn that spot. Now that he has the feeling of representing his club and home country, he will be hoping that rise continues in 2020.

Moussa Sissoko – The likes of Heung-Min Son, who has taken his game to another level, could have been picked here. But where Sissoko has taken his game, not just during these past 12 months, but during these past 18 months, has been remarkable.

The midfield powerhouse was instrumental as to why Tottenham secured a top-four finish towards the back end of last season and why they reached the Champions League finals. His tireless work in the middle of the park has seen him become a fan favourite and even with Mourinho's recent arrival, he is now beginning to add goals to his game.