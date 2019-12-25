Three strikers Crystal Palace should consider signing in January

Crystal Palace are one prolific striker away from breaking into the top half of the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson has transformed Crystal Palace into a side that has become very difficult to beat. The Eagles have lost just seven of their opening 18 games in the league so far and are 12th in the league table ahead of the likes of West Ham and Everton.

Palace now have to aim to move from being a difficult side to beat to a team that are capable of winning consistently. Hodgson deserves a ton of credit for solidifying the Eagles' midfield and backline but there is still one position that needs strengthening.

Palace have lacked a prolific number nine for a long time now. Christian Benteke doesn't look anything like the player he once was while Connor Wickham has spent more time in the treatment room than on the pitch. Jordan Ayew has done well so far this season but has scored just four times in 18 games which isn't good enough.

Palace desperately need a striker who can guarantee goals on a consistent basis. Here are three options that they should consider in the January transfer window.

Roman Yaremchuk:

One of the Belgian top-flight's most clinical strikers, Yeremchuk has been in fine form this season. The Ukranian has 17 goals and four assists in 28 games in all competitions for Gent so far this term and he has shown a number of qualities that would impress someone like Hodgson.

Yeremchuk is hugely versatile having played as a lone striker, a second striker as well as in a number 10 position this term. Standing at 6ft 3in tall, the 24-year-old is strong, good on the ball and is a clinical finisher who could do a good job at Selhurst Park. Yeremchuk is by no means a finished product but under Hodgson, he has the potential to develop into a top player in the coming years.

A £9.2 million summer transfer target to Championship sides West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City (Mundo Deportivo), Moron wasn't too keen on a move to the second tier of English football and rightly considering his form in the Spanish top-flight so far this term.

The Spaniard has scored eight times in 16 games so far in La Liga this season and has looked quite brilliant. Moron has shown his ability score both from close range as well as from a distance which and his goals have been one of the biggest reasons why Betis are 12th in the league. Palace should seriously consider signing Moron in January and not many can argue against him being a success in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson confirmed last month that Palace were in talks to sign CSKA Moscow's Fedor Chalov but a deal failed to materialise. (Championat) The 21-year-old is one of the brightest prospects coming out of Russia and his performances since the start of last season have caught the eye of many.

Chalov finished last season with 15 goals and seven assists in 30 league games which is a phenomenal record for a player of his age. The Russian will definitely not be an immediate solution for Palace but with a little grooming by the Palace boss, he could well be the future of Palace.