Three most improved Liverpool players of 2019

Liverpool lifted three trophies in 2019 and a number of players cemented their legacy with the Merseyside giants.

It has been a year of unforgettable moments for Liverpool, who lifted their sixth European crown and added their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup to their giant trophy cabinet.

During this period, many Liverpool players have taken their game to another level and cemented a legacy that will live long in the memory of supporters.

Here we take a look at three Liverpool players who have made the most improvements on Merseyside in 2019:

Sadio Mane – Not only has Mane improved in 2019, but he has perhaps become Liverpool's most important player during these past 12 months. From helping them win the Champions League to that runners-up finish last season.

Mane has played 50 games so far during this calendar year, scoring an unbelievable 30 goals and supplying his teammates with 12 assists along the way. Whilst Mo Salah has been taken the plaudits during recent seasons, it does seem as though Mane is now pushing ahead of the Egyptian and he is proving it on the pitch with his performances.

From Liverpool's perspective, the longer the duo can keep hitting the numbers they are hitting then the Premier League title will be heading to Anfield in May.

Divock Origi – The Belgian striker may not be a regular starter for Klopp, but he has made himself heard in 2019. Just like Mane, Origi hasn't just improved as a footballer, but he has also become vitally important.

His goals in the Champions League against Barcelona and Tottenham will forever live in the memory of Liverpool supporters and it is a priceless quality he has managed to add to his game. It is no fluke either by the 24-year-old because once again this season, he is showcasing that knack of finding the back of the net when called upon by his manager.

Harry Wilson – Whilst he hasn't put on a Liverpool shirt in 2019, Wilson is more than definitely edging closer to becoming part of Klopp's senior squad.

Wilson started 2019 at Championship side Derby County where the dead-ball specialist helped Frank Lampard's side to the play-off finals. Despite the defeat, Wilson has managed to land himself a season-long loan deal at Premier League side Bournemouth.

The Welshman proved last season that he could be deadly from long-range and from free-kicks in the Championship. And he has simply transcended that over to England's top-flight. That in itself is proof of the strides Wilson is making in his game. His standout moment for Bournemouth so far has perhaps been his wonderful free-kick against champions Manchester City earlier on in the season.