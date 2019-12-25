Three Leeds youngsters ready to make their debuts in 2020

Which Leeds United talents could be next to break through?

As many as six Leeds United youngsters made their first-team debuts in 2019 - and there could be more to come as the Whites end the calendar year with games against Preston North End and Birmingham City.

But which players should we expect to see follow in the footsteps of Kun Temenuzhkov, Jordan Stevens, Mateusz Bogusz, Alfie McCalmont, Oliver Casey and Pascal Struijk over the coming 12 months?

HITC Sport takes a look...

Robbie Gotts

A player whose lack of first-team minutes remains something of a head-scratcher, having appeared THIRTY-TWO times in Leeds' matchday squad without making his debut. Marcelo Bielsa speaks highly of the 20-year-old, whose ability to operate in a variety of roles from right-back to central midfield should continue to stand him in good stead.

Charlie Cresswell

Son of Richard, the former Leeds striker, Cresswell has continued to progress through the Whites' youth ranks despite his father's departure as academy head in the summer. The teenager captains Leeds' Under-18 side and has already featured at U23 level. Recent outings for Casey and Struijk perhaps demonstrate Bielsa's lack of senior options in Cresswell's position - centre-back.

Liam McCarron

One of the most experienced members of Leeds' U23 side, having played 20 times for Carlisle United before his £250,000 move to Elland Road earlier this year, McCarron could be near the front of the queue should an opening emerge. The 18-year-old can operate on either flank and is known for his pace - which will be pretty handy if Jack Clarke returns to Tottenham Hotspur.