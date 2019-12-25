Three Leeds United players who have improved in 2019

It has been a rollercoaster year for Leeds United and they will be hoping 2020 ends with them playing Premier League football.

It has been a 2019 to remember and equally to forget for Leeds United fans.

On one hand, they have witnessed some of the best football and experienced some of the most memorable moments in recent times. But, on the other hand, that same dark cloud has been lingering over Elland Road once again, as the fans still wait for their moment to make a return to the Premier League.

One of the best things Marcelo Bielsa has done at Leeds United is improve near-on every player he has worked with. From academy players to an experienced player who was yet to take his game to the next level.

Here we will take a look at three players that have made the most improvements at Leeds in 2019, and whilst you may have your own thought on who should make the list, we hope you don't disagree with the names below:

Stuart Dallas - Dare it be said, Stuart Dallas has arguably been Leeds United's best player this season. Whilst the ball-playing centre-half Ben White continues to grow and Kalvin Phillips cannot stop showing his Premier League-like qualities. The 2015 Uwe Rosler signing is going under the radar.

It could have been argued that when Bielsa first walked through the doors of Thorp Arch that a player like Dallas could have been someone that the Argentian wouldn't have fancied. But it has been far from that. Dallas was injured during the early part of 2019 and had to slowly work his way back into match sharpness and form. He started both of Leeds' play-off semi-finals and scored both goals during that dramatic second-leg against Derby.

With injury staying away from the Northern Irishman this season, despite playing various roles, he just seems to be getting better and better. And even against Stoke earlier on in the season, he is showing that he is able to add goals to his game.

Kiko Casilla – Leeds secured the services of Casilla during the 2019 January transfer window from Real Madrid and on occasion, he showed why the Yorkshire club secured his signature. But as the months wore on, he began getting into habits such as coming off his line for no reason and causing panic amongst the supporters. The prime example being that mistake during the Championship play-off semi-final against Derby.

But during these past five months, Casilla has shown big improvements in his game, he is making some high-quality saves and is now a more calm figure in between the sticks.

One standout save came during Leeds' 2-0 win at Huddersfield earlier on this month. It was a point-blank save which came when the game had only one goal in it, as Bielsa's men would go onto win. Whilst Casilla didn't start 2019 as well as he would have liked. The improvements he is making are very encouraging.

Kalvin Phillips – Someone like Mauetz Klich also deserves a mention because he is another player who has been on the rise. But Phillips simply cannot be ignored. Whilst everyone is aware of his talents and the top performances he is able to put in. There's no doubt that he has taken his game to another level once again in 2019.

He is a Premier League quality player plying his trade in England's second division and it won't be too long before he reaches the promised land. From just improving as a number six in the middle of the park to showing maturity and filling in as a centre-back when called up. Phillips, along with the help of Bielsa, is taking his game to another level.