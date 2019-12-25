Three transfer targets for Tottenham Hotspur in 2020

Tottenham Hotspur were active during the summer transfer window, but what business will they undertake next month with Jose Mourinho now in charge?

Jose Mourinho has always been a big spender at previous clubs, but will he be provided with that chance at Tottenham Hotspur?

One thing is for sure, compared to some of his previous jobs, he has a very strong set of players on his hands at Spurs, so if he does dip into the market, he won't have to make too many moves or spend so much money.

But what players or positions should Mourinho target for Spurs in 2020? Here we take a look at three options.

Ricardo Pereira – There's no doubt that Spurs are in need of a right-back and Leicester City's man on the flanks could be the answer to Mourinho's problems. Where Spurs finish at the end of the season could play a big part in what type of players they can bring in.

But if they do secure Champions League football then Pereira should be a player Mourinho should target because he would solve their problems in that full-back area. Serge Aurier is always minutes away from either switching off or making a calamitous mistake. Whilst Kyle Walker-Peters hasn't been able to get going this season.

Whether it's Pereira or somebody else, right-back is perhaps the first area that Mourinho needs to fill either next month or more certainly next summer.

Goalkeeper – Tottenham's two goalkeepers are the injured Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga and Michel Vorm, who recently returned to the club. As Gazzaniga proved over the weekend, he has the same error-prone mistakes in him as Lloris.

Whilst this spot doesn't need to be filled by next month, it is an area that Mourinho needs to look at and address because both of Tottenham's goalkeepers this season have been putting fans on edge.

What type of player and how much money Spurs push to sign a new keeper remains to be seen. But if Mourinho is to be successful in the long-term then, at the very least, one of Lloris and Gazzaniga need to be replaced by someone who will provide more calmness in between the sticks.

Striker- Harry Kane is and will always be Tottenham's main man up top. But competition and depth is needed in that area. Fernando Llorente filled that back-up role last season, but he has since left the club.

Whilst Spurs don't need to spend big money on signing a striker, they can be shrewd and perhaps look for a player soon-to-be out-of-contract or a player they can get on the cheap. But in today's market, unfortunately for Tottenham, there isn't such a thing.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has previously worked with Mourinho at Inter and Manchester United, would be some coup for the club and a brilliant squad player. Whether the out-spoken Swede is willing to play that role remains to be seen. But he is a player they can, without a doubt, target next month.

He is a free agent after recently leaving the MLS and his career goal tally of 456 goals [transfermarkt] for the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter, AC Milan and Ajax, is a tally not many can match.