Three centre-halves Arsenal should target in January

Defensive problems have pushed Arsenal down to 11th in the Premier League table.

Arsenal entered Christmas sitting outside the top 10 for the first time in recent memory.

It is horrendous for a side aiming to finish in the top-four like Arsenal. The Gunners' 3-0 defeat against Manchester City in their final home game before Christmas showed exactly what their problem was - their defence.

Arsenal have conceded 27 goals so far in the league this season, only Burnley have conceded more among the top 14 teams. Unai Emery lost his job after failing to sort out his shaky backline and Mikel Arteta needs to find an upgrade to the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Finding a world-class centre-half in this market is a tough task especially in January. However, here are three defenders who Arsenal should consider to solve their crisis at the back.

Alessio Romagnoli:

Arguably the most expensive name on the list but at this stage, Arsenal have to spend the big bucks to have any chance of competing with the top teams in England. Romagnoli, still only 24, is the captain of AC Milan and has been one of the best defenders in Italy since the start of last season.

Pace, brilliant tackles, composure on the ball and dominance in the air, Romagnoli has everything that a top-quality centre-half needs in the modern game. Milan, like Arsenal, are struggling in the league and are 10th after 16 games. Raul Sanllehi will have to work his magic if the Gunners are to get him but if that magic won't work for Arsenal now, nothing will.

Jonathan Tah:

A man mountain standing at 6ft 5in tall, Tah is incredibly agile for his size. The German, now 23, has been a regular for Bayer Leverkusen since the age of 19. He also has nine caps for Germany which is an impressive feat considering the competition in that position.

Now after 160 games for the German giants, it is time for him to take the next big step and Arsenal should consider him to solve their woes. The can play on either side in a back four or anywhere in a back three which is a real boon for Arsenal considering that they are yet to find their best system.

Dayot Upamecano:

The most obvious name on the list, the Frenchman has long been linked with a move to the Emirates. Upamecano is touted by many to develop into one of the best defenders of his generation and with Arsenal locking up William Saliba already, they'll have two defenders with enormous potential in their ranks.

The Frenchman, despite only being 21, has arguably been the Bundesliga's best defender since the start of the last campaign. Upamecano's contract at Leipzig ends in 18 months which gives Arsenal a huge opportunity to sign him for a lot cheaper than he is actually worth in today's market.