Three centre-backs Everton should look at in January

Who should Carlo Ancelotti look bring in to solve Everton's defensive woes?

Everton made a massive statement with the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager. The Italian has his work cut out for him with the Toffees stuck in 15th place, just four points above the relegation zone.

Ancelotti has a lot to figure out in a short space of time but the glaring problem with Everton this season has been their leaky defence. The Toffees have conceded 29 goals so far in the league this season, the joint-worst among the top 16 teams.

Yerry Mina and Michael Keane have struggled on multiple occasions, both collectively and individually which became one of the biggest reasons why Marco Silva faced the axe. Ancelotti needs to strengthen his defence in January and here are three players who he should consider when the window opens in a week's time.

The 24-year-old Hertha Berlin defender is one of Bundesliga's most underrated players since the start of last season. Standing at 6ft 4in tall, Stark has all the attributes that modern-day centre-back needs and with a little help, he has the potential to be one of the best in the coming years.

Hertha haven't had the best of starts to the season and have already sacked their manager. New boss Jurgen Klinsmann has dropped Stark in the last three games which gives Everton and Ancelotti a good chance to lure him in the January transfer window.

Heavily linked with a summer move to Everton as well as fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal, (Marca) Getafe managed to hold on to Djene. The Togolese international had an incredible campaign in La Liga last season and he was one of the biggest reasons why Getafe finished fifth in the table with the second-best defence in the division.

At 27 years of age, Djene is at his prime and who better to improve him further than Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has helped a number of good defenders become great over the years and the Getafe man, next to either Keane or Mina, could form a solid defensive partnership for Everton.

"Pace, technique, strength, and personality": That's how former Watford boss Guiseppe Sannino described Lazio's brilliant young defender. (TMW) Felipe is brilliant with the ball at his feet and has the composure to dribble past opponents when closed down. he put up a fine display against Juventus this week which helped his side beat the champions to lift the Supercoppa Italiana against the odds.

Felipe had an injury-ridden campaign last season but his quality in his 15 league starts attracted interest from Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino in the summer. (Daily Mail) Spurs were quoted a price tag of just £17million for the Brazilian but failed to bring him in. However, of Everton manage to get him for anywhere close to that amount, he could well become one of the signings of the season.