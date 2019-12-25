Three Arsenal players who need to improve in 2020

Arsenal trio David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos need to step up next year.

David Luiz

David Luiz has always had his critics, and the former Chelsea central defender has yet to win over all of the Arsenal fans. Although the Brazil international has made some good interceptions and tackles, his propensity to be too audacious for his own good, taking too many risks in the danger area, and simply not concentrating hard enough throughout the 90 minutes is a problem. Under new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, the 32-year-old, signed from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, needs to step up his game.

Nicolas Pepe

There is no doubt that Nicolas Pepe is a very good winger, but the Ivory Coast international has simply failed to meet the expectations of the Arsenal fans. The 24-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists in four Europa League games, and has scored two goals and provided three assists in 15 Premier League games for the Gunners so far this campaign, according to WhoScored (UPDATE). There have some moments of brilliance from the summer signing from Lille, but overall it is clear that he needs to step up.

Dani Ceballos

Much was expected of Dani Ceballos when he joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, but the 23-year-old attacking midfielder has failed to make a huge impact at the Emirates Stadium. True, injuries have affected the Spain international’s progress at the Gunners, but the youngster has done precious little on the pitch when he has played. Arsenal are very much in the running for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, and Cabellos has to play his role in that quest.