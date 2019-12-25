Quick links

Three West Ham United players who need to improve in 2020

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Robert Snodgrass, Declan Rice and Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match between West Ham United and...
West Ham United trio Sebastien Haller, Felipe Anderson and Roberto Jimenez need to step up their game next year.

West Ham forward Sebastien Haller gets past Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand during the Premier League match between Southampton and West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on...

Sebastien Haller

Sebastien Haller started his West Ham United career strongly, but goals have fizzled out for the 25-year-old striker. True, the Frenchman has not got the kind of service that he will have expected, but even then, five goals in 1273 minutes of Premier League football is a poor return. Haller does have to step up his game in the second half of the season and beyond.

 

Felipe Anderson

Felipe Anderson has played well in many matches, but the Brazil international attacking midfielder does lack consistency in his game. Moreover, the 26-year-old needs to add goals to his game. Just three goals in 15 Premier League games this season is quite a poor return for a player who is supposed to be the creator-in-chief of an attack-minded West Ham team.

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Roberto Jimenez

The injury to Lukasz Fabianski opened the door for Roberto Jimenez, but the performances of the 33-year-old summer signing in the seven Premier League games he has played for West Ham so far this season have left much to be desired. The Spaniard made mistakes after mistakes, and he has to really do something special to get another game for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

