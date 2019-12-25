Three Liverpool players who need to improve in 2020

Liverpool trio Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri need to step up next year.

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez is a very promising central defender who has been unlucky with injuries, but even when he has been fit and has played, the 22-year-old has not looked at his best. The England international has a real fight on his hands to establish himself as a regular in manager Jurgen Klopp’s team, and the youngster does need to step up his game.

Naby Keita

There have been occasions when Naby Keita has played well, but overall the signing from RB Leipzig has been a disappointment. Given that the 24-year-old Guinea international has played just 104 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, as stated on WhoScored.com, it is clear that he has to do a lot more to establish himself as a key figure in the Reds’ team.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri has not been given enough chances, as breaking into the Liverpool attack is really tough. Although the Switzerland international winger has done relatively well when he has been played, the problem is that he has not really been at the level needed to play ahead of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino.