Three Liverpool players who need to improve in 2020

Subhankar Mondal
Xherdan Shaqiri embraces Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool following their sides victory in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa...
Liverpool trio Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri need to step up next year.

Joseph Gomez of Liverpool gestures during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez is a very promising central defender who has been unlucky with injuries, but even when he has been fit and has played, the 22-year-old has not looked at his best. The England international has a real fight on his hands to establish himself as a regular in manager Jurgen Klopp’s team, and the youngster does need to step up his game.

 

Naby Keita

There have been occasions when Naby Keita has played well, but overall the signing from RB Leipzig has been a disappointment. Given that the 24-year-old Guinea international has played just 104 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, as stated on WhoScored.com, it is clear that he has to do a lot more to establish himself as a key figure in the Reds’ team.

Vitinho of CR Flamengo competes for the ball with Naby Keita of Liverpool FC ,during the FIFA Club World Cup Final Match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International...

Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri has not been given enough chances, as breaking into the Liverpool attack is really tough. Although the Switzerland international winger has done relatively well when he has been played, the problem is that he has not really been at the level needed to play ahead of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino.

Orlando Berrío of Flamengo fends Xherdan Shaqiri off the ball at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
