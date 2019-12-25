Three Everton players who need to improve in 2020

Everton trio Theo Walcott, Moise Kean and Cenk Tosun need to step up next year.

Theo Walcott

Much was expected of Theo Walcott when he joined Everton from Arsenal in 2018, but the England international forward has failed to make a massive impact at Goodison Park. The 30-year-old has played quite regularly for the Toffees, but he has failed to be of huge influence in the team. It is time that Walcott steps up his game.

Moise Kean

Moise Kean is only 19 years of age, and it would be unfair on the Italy international forward to criticise him too much. After all, the youngster has started two matches and has made 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, according to WhoScored. However, it is clear that for the teenager to play regularly for the first team under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, he will have to do more and will have to force his way into the starting lineup.

Cenk Tosun

Cenk Tosun has been a massive disappointment at Everton, and the Turkey international needs to really step up his game if he is to have a future at Goodison Park. The 28-year-old has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.