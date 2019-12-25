Roy Hodgson explains who Crystal Palace's January targets are

Crystal Palace need strengthening in both their attack and defence in the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson spoke to Sky Sports in his pre-match press conference about Crystal Palace's transfer targets for next month's window.

The Eagles weren't as active as many people expected them to be in the summer when they sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka for big money. Palace need reinforcements at right-back and more importantly upfront where Christian Benteke has forgotten how to score.

Hodgson was asked about his side's targets for the upcoming window in January. The former England boss claimed that his side are happy to pursue the targets that they missed out earlier in the summer which hints a potential to move for a few reported striker targets.

He said: "We have to be careful because we don't want to bring players in and these players at the end of January to be fit again and suddenly, we had a situation earlier in the season where we had five centre backs for two positions and I was leaving three good players out."

"We were down to one centre back but those four will come back. We're going to have to get through this period but there's not doubt in my mind that the players we were looking to improve our squad with in the summer are still our targets but not necessarily centre backs," he concluded.

Palace were heavily linked with a move for CSKA Moscow's Fedor Chalov. Championat reported a few months ago that the Eagles failed with two bids for the Russian and that if they are to sign him in the future, they will have to fork out £26 million.

The price tag shouldn't really be much of a problem for Palace considering that they made a humungous profit on Wan-Bissaka only a few months ago. Chalov will certainly improve the Eagles' attack and if he is available in January, signing him would be a no brainer.